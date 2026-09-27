MC Oluomo has paid tribute to Chief Taoreed Faronbi, popularly known as Baba Alado, following his death in Lagos

The late transport leader held several traditional and market titles and was also a familiar face in Lagos’ social and entertainment circles

His death has drawn condolences from MC Oluomo, who described his passing as a painful loss to the transport family and community

The death of Lagos transport leader and socialite, Chief Taoreed Faronbi, popularly known as Baba Alado, has left members of the transport and social communities mourning.

Faronbi died in the early hours of Saturday, September 26, 2026, and was buried later that day according to Islamic rites.

MC Oluomo pays tribute to Baba Alado, following his death in Lagos. Photos: @kingmcoluomo/IG.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo pays tribute to Baba Alado

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, expressed sadness over the loss.

In a condolence message shared on Instagram on Sunday, September 27, MC Oluomo described Baba Alado as a man whose name would be remembered for his contributions and relationships within the transport and wider community.

He extended his condolences to Faronbi’s family, friends, associates, and others affected by his death.

The transport leader also prayed for Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

Faronbi was the Olori Ebi of the Alagbeji Royal Family in Papa Ajao, Mushin. He was also known as the Akinrogun of Isolo Kingdom and Babaloja of Aswani International Market.

Beyond transportation, he was involved in real estate and was a prominent figure in Lagos’ social scene.

Read the tribute of MC Oluomo on Baba Alado here:

MC Oluomo describes Baba Alado as a man whose name would be remembered for his contributions within the transport community. Photo: @kingmcoluomo/IG.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo speaks about success

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo stirred conversation online after delivering a candid speech about his life story and the academic achievements of his children at a birthday celebration.

He made the remarks at the 80th birthday party of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule, where he reflected openly on his upbringing, his work ethic, and the pride he takes in his family.

According to Oluomo, he began shouldering financial responsibility for his mother at just 13 years old, a claim that drew both admiration and scepticism from followers online.

Source: Legit.ng