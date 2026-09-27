Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, posted a video on Instagram responding to being dragged to court by the actress

Mr Obasi showed off multiple cars and his storey building, daring his ex-wife to meet him in court on the 29th

The video sparked strong reactions from fans who weighed in on the custody battle between the former couple

Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, has fired back at the actress in a bold Instagram video after she dragged him to court over the custody of their children and his online activity.

In the clip posted on Saturday, 27 September 2026, Mr Obasi was filmed stepping out of his home looking unbothered. The camera panned to show at least five cars parked within his compound, alongside a well-finished one-storey building.

Reactions as Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, taunts her over court case. Photo credit@yuledochie/@mrobasi

Source: Instagram

Mr Obasi dares Judy Austin over lawsuit

Speaking directly to the camera, Mr Obasi made it clear he had no intention of backing down. He said some people would think the footage was AI-generated once they saw what he actually possesses, and suggested his ex-wife had expected the court summons to shake him.

He was defiant about the legal proceedings, stating he was fully prepared and even looking forward to the court date on the 29th. He also warned that no one would be taking his children away from him, urging his ex-wife to simply proceed to court.

Judy Austin's trends over video from her ex-husbands about their court case. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin and Mr Obasi share children from before their marriage ended. The actress took him to court, citing his videos and the custody dispute.

Here is ther Instagram video of Judy Austin's ex-husband speaking about their court case:

Fans react to Mr Obasi's video

The video drew a wave of reactions from followers online, with many rallying behind the businessman.

@flawskincare.ng commented:

"Mr obasi is a handsome man ooo"

@veras_touch_ reacted:

"I like this man energy"

@ifibassey wrote:

"Na real Igbo man. E stand well!. Na just schl e no go."

@gatsegwasi said:

"He has never been poor na just school he no go. I love when he mimics go to court "

@adestitoali shared:

"I am happy for him that he's living a good life."

@ifeomast.agatha noted:

"I guess she didn't know Obasi was going to make it.."

@onyi__love wrote:

"His ex wife wanted 'already made' husband, she didn't know the actual Odogwu was Queen May low-key, she go dey regret why she snatched the 'Odiegwu' cause she for dey enjoy for this man house now"

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul and Judy Austin fired back at their detractors online.

Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng