Late Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan’s daughters have publicly declared their support for Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi

The sisters made their position known during a community clean-up exercise organised by the Gen Z for Yayi support group in Abeokuta

Their appearance comes weeks after Yayi revealed his plans to appoint their late father, Ogogo, to a cabinet-level role if elected governor in 2027

The daughters of late Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, have made their political position known weeks after losing their father.

Lima and Kira Ogogo publicly expressed support for All Progressives Congress governorship candidate Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, during a community clean-up exercise in Abeokuta on Saturday, September 26.

Taiwo Hassan’s daughters declared their support for Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi. Photos: @taiwohassanogogo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's daughters speak on their support

In a video shared from the event, Lima explained that the exercise was about encouraging young people to contribute to their communities rather than simply complain about government.

She then openly declared support for Adeola, saying the gathering was also their way of backing his governorship ambition.

Kira also made a separate declaration, describing the activity as their way of supporting the candidate.

Yayi had previously disclosed that he planned to appoint Ogogo as Special Adviser on Tourism and Culture, with cabinet rank, if elected governor.

The senator described the late actor as an elder brother and linked the proposed role to Ogogo’s experience in acting and knowledge of Yoruba culture.

The family had also publicly appreciated Adeola for his support during Ogogo’s illness and treatment.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66.

Watch the X video of Ogogo's daughters campaigning for Yayi here:

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66. Photos: @taiwohassanogogo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026, went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng