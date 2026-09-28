Former Osun Central Senator Olusola Adeyeye said the feud between President Tinubu and ex-governor Aregbesola can only be settled by the two men themselves

Adeyeye acknowledged that Aregbesola's current position in the opposition ADC complicates any prospect of a political reunion before 2027

The former senator warned that Aregbesola's personal popularity in Osun does not automatically transfer to other candidates he may back

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun State - Former Osun Central Senator Olusola Adeyeye has said that only President Bola Tinubu and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola have the power to end the deep political divide between them.

Adeyeye insisted that no third party can force a resolution, stating that only God can settle the rift between the two former political associates.

Former lawmaker Olusola Adeyeye speaks on the political differences between President Bola Tinubu and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola. Photo credit: @eobilo

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Adeyeye made the remarks on Channels Television's Sunday Politics when asked whether a mediator could bring the two men together.

He said:

"When things get to be like this, only the two of them can forgive each other."

The former National Assembly member, who serves as South-West Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, said he personally wanted the two politicians reconciled, arguing it would strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said:

"My wish would be for my party and for the president, because I want the president to win, and if he must, we must bring everybody together."

Aregbesola's ADC membership complicates reunion

Adeyeye was candid about the obstacles standing in the way. He noted that Aregbesola's membership of the African Democratic Congress makes a political return to the APC unlikely without damage to his reputation among supporters who followed him out.

"It won't look good to his admirers, especially those who follow him to that party," he said.

On the ADC's electoral fortunes, Adeyeye questioned how the party performed during the August 15, 2026 Osun governorship election, particularly in Aregbesola's stronghold areas.

"How did the ADC perform, even in Ilesa? How did Aregbesola perform in Osun Central, where I come from?" he asked, suggesting the former governor's influence over voters had limits when he was not on the ballot himself.

Adeyeye backs APC to win south-west

Despite the internal tensions, Adeyeye expressed confidence that the APC would hold the south-west in the 2027 presidential election.

"I make bold: anyone from any party who thinks the next election will be easy for it is suffering self-delusion. We in the APC, we work very hard to win, and I want to assure you that we will win," he said, adding: "We will win big. I care that we win the South-West, and we're going to shock everybody."

He did not downplay Aregbesola's personal appeal, acknowledging the former governor remains a formidable figure in Osun politics.

"The truth is he's still a magnificent person, much loved. If he were a candidate, believe you me, anybody would be hard-pressed to beat him in Osun," Adeyeye said.

However, he drew a clear distinction between loyalty to a person and loyalty to a party, warning that Aregbesola should not assume his popularity automatically transfers to whoever he endorses.

"Where he's not the candidate, even he must not deceive himself that he can automatically take the affection for him to another person," he said.

Watch Senator Adeyeye's video on the Tinubu-Aregbesola rift below via X:

Read more on Aregbesola

Onanuga tackles ADC's Aregbesola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, criticised Aregbesola over his remarks on the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Responding in a post on X, Onanuga described Aregbesola’s comments as misleading and accused him of failing to reflect on his record in public office.

Source: Legit.ng