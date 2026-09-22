Gal Gadot's children are four daughters, Alma, Maya, Daniella, and Ori, all born between 2011 and 2024 to the Israeli actress and her husband, Jaron Varsano. Yes, Gal Gadot does have four daughters. The youngest, Ori, arrived after one of Hollywood's most harrowing birth stories: Gadot was diagnosed with three brain blood clots in her eighth month of pregnancy, underwent emergency surgery, and very nearly did not survive.

From Left. Gal Gadot, Maya Varsano, Jaron Varsano, Daniella Varsano at the ceremony honouring Gal Gadot with a Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gal Gadot has four daughters : Alma (born 2011), Maya (born 2017), Daniella (born 2021), and Ori (born 2024).

: Alma (born 2011), Maya (born 2017), Daniella (born 2021), and Ori (born 2024). Gadot was 26 when she had her first child, Alma, and 38 when she had her fourth, Ori.

when she had her first child, Alma, and when she had her fourth, Ori. During her fourth pregnancy, Gadot was diagnosed with three brain blood clots (CVST) and underwent emergency surgery.

(CVST) and underwent emergency surgery. Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married since 28 September 2008 .

. In March 2025, Gadot became the first Israeli actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with all four daughters in the audience.

Profile summary

Full name Gal Gadot Jaron Varsano Date of birth 30 April 1985 28 June 1975 Birthplace Petah Tikva, Israel Amsterdam, Netherlands Nationality Israeli Israeli Occupation Actress, model, producer Businessman, film producer Married 28 September 2008 28 September 2008 Children 4 daughters 4 daughters

Who are Gal Gadot's daughters?

Gadot and Varsano have four daughters: Alma, born 5 November 2011; Maya, born 20 March 2017; Daniella, born 29 June 2021; and Ori, born 5 February 2024.

Alma Varsano — born November 2011

Alma is Gal Gadot's eldest daughter and the first of the family's four girls. Alma was born on 5 November 2011, "a good few weeks before my due date", Gadot later revealed on Instagram.

Gadot has spoken warmly about watching Alma grow up. On her eighth birthday, the actress wrote on Instagram:

She has brought so much love and light into our home. So much laughter with cheeky, funny moments, so much curiosity, both daring and naivete.

Alma has also watched her mother on screen; her parents allowed her to see the first Wonder Woman film when they felt she was old enough. " She was very excited, but she also couldn't detach from seeing Ima (mother in Hebrew) battling the bad guys," Gadot told Vanity Fair.

Maya Varsano — born March 2017

Maya is Gadot's second daughter. Maya arrived in 2017, six years after her elder sister Alma. Gadot was five months pregnant with Maya during the Wonder Woman reshoots and kept the pregnancy quiet on set. A cut-out in her costume was covered with green fabric, so her bump could be removed digitally.

I started to come to set with sunglasses. I had this jug of water with huge pieces of ginger.

Maya was around six years old when her youngest sister Ori was born in 2024.

Daniella Varsano — born June 2021

Gal Gadot became a mother for the third time following the birth of Daniella Varsano on 29 June 2021. The actress and her family shared the joyous news via an Instagram post featuring Gadot, her two older daughters, her husband, and baby Daniella asleep in Maya's arms.

Gadot and Varsano affectionately call Daniella "Dan Dan", a nickname Gadot used publicly when receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Paying tribute to her daughters at the ceremony, Gal said:

Our daughters, Alma, Maya… Dan Dan, and baby Ori, everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest, greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I've ever done.

Ori Varsano — born February 2024

Ori is Gal Gadot's youngest daughter and the child whose birth is inseparable from a life-threatening ordeal. Gadot shared that her daughter's name is Ori, which means "my light" in Hebrew.

Gadot first hinted that she had medical issues in the Instagram post announcing Ori's birth on 6 March 2024. The full story only emerged months later.

The pregnancy that nearly killed her

In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain.

Gadot wrote in a December 2024 Instagram caption.

The condition was cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a rare but serious condition where a clot forms in the brain's venous sinuses, blocking blood drainage and potentially leading to a stroke. What made Gadot's case especially alarming was its scale.

I had a brain clot, and it was a huge one. Like three. I had three. When I do something, I do it all the way.

Gadot described having "major headaches for three weeks" and seeing multiple doctors and neurologists. Doctors initially believed her symptoms were due to migraines and hormones. After three weeks with no improvement, her mother pushed for her to get an MRI scan.

Gadot recalled that her fourth child was born before she underwent emergency surgery to treat the clots. The medical team got the baby out immediately, then Gadot underwent a thrombectomy to remove the clots.

Why her symptoms were dismissed

Gadot's pregnancy had created the perfect storm for CVST to go unnoticed, as headaches, nausea, and other symptoms of a blood clot are often overlooked in pregnancy as typical discomforts.

Now "fully healed and filled with gratitude", Gadot urged anyone reading to listen to and trust their bodies: "Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life-saving."

She also wanted to raise awareness: "While rare, it's a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it."

How Gal Gadot feels about motherhood

From Left. Alma Varsano, Ori Varsano, Jaron Varsano, Gal Gadot and Maya Varsano attend Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Gadot has spoken openly about her love for giving birth, even before the ordeal with Ori.

I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical… Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible.

On juggling career and family, Gadot told People:

That is a constant juggling struggle; at least for me, it's challenging. What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams.

The couple raises their children in a bilingual, multicultural home in California, teaching them both Hebrew and English while celebrating their Israeli and American heritage.

About Jaron Varsano — the girls' father

Jaron Varsano is an Israeli businessman, real estate developer, and film producer. He was born on 28 June 1975 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Israeli Jewish parents.

Alongside his brother, he developed luxurious suites in Tel Aviv and was the former owner of the Varsano Hotel, which was sold to Roman Abramovich for $26 million in 2015. In 2019, together with Gadot, he co-founded the Pilot Wave production company.

While some sources report the spelling of his name as "Yaron", he personally uses "Jaron" on his social media accounts and in the couple's production company.

The couple met at a desert party in Israel in 2006 and married two years later. On Instagram, Varsano celebrated Ori's birth by calling Gadot his "beautiful strong lioness" and saying she is "forever my beating heart."

Gal Gadot's net worth

Sources differ on Gadot's exact net worth, but the figures are consistently high. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at $60 million. Parade puts the figure at $50 million in 2026.

Her income comes from several sources:

Acting: the Fast & Furious franchise, Wonder Woman (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 , Red Notice , and Heart of Stone.

the franchise, (2017), , , and Producing: via her Pilot Wave production company with Jaron Varsano.

via her Pilot Wave production company with Jaron Varsano. Brand endorsements: modelling contracts and commercial partnerships.

modelling contracts and commercial partnerships. New projects: her 2026 Prime Video thriller The Runner.

Her biggest reported payday is from Netflix's Red Notice (2021), for which she reportedly received $20 million.

Latest news

In March 2025, Gadot received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Israeli actress to receive the honour. All four daughters were in the audience.

In November 2025, Gadot was named the winner of the 2026 Genesis Prize, often called the "Jewish Nobel", for her public advocacy and her Israeli identity. The award comes with $1 million, which goes to a charity of the winner's choice.

In 2026, Gadot starred in the Prime Video thriller The Runner, directed by Kevin Macdonald, playing a London attorney forced to race through the city following instructions from a mysterious caller who has kidnapped her son.

In August 2026, Gadot confirmed she has no specific conversations about returning as Wonder Woman, telling ScreenRant: "Whoever it's going to be to portray her, I wish for her that she enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character."

FAQs

Does Gal Gadot have four daughters? Yes. Gadot and Jaron Varsano share four daughters: Alma (born 2011), Maya (born 2017), Daniella (born 2021), and Ori (born 2024). How old was Gal Gadot when she had her children? She had Alma around the age of 26 and Maya when she was 31. She was 36 when Daniella was born and 38 when she had Ori. She was 36 when Daniella was born and 38 when she had Ori. What is Daniella Varsano's birthday? Daniella Varsano was born on 29 June 2021. How old is Maya Varsano? Maya Varsano was born on 20 March 2017, making her 9 years old as of 2026. What happened during Gal Gadot's pregnancy with Ori? Gadot was diagnosed with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a rare condition where a clot forms in the brain's venous sinuses. She had three clots and underwent an emergency thrombectomy after Ori's birth. Who is Jaron Varsano? Jaron Varsano is an Israeli businessman, real estate developer, and film producer who married Gal Gadot in 2008. What does Ori's name mean? Ori means "my light" in Hebrew. What is Gal Gadot's daughter Alma's full name? Her full name is Alma Varsano. She was born on 5 November 2011.

We also highlighted facts about Adriana Lima’s three biological children, Valentina, Sienna, and Cyan, as well as her blended family with partner Andre Lemmers. The article examines their fathers, family relationships, and life alongside one of the world’s most recognised supermodels.

Lima shares her daughters with former NBA player Marko Jarić and welcomed her son with film producer Andre Lemmers. Her household also includes Lemmers’ two children, creating a five-child blended family shaped by shared values and mutual support.

Source: Legit.ng