Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual visa exemption agreement on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session

The deal covers holders of diplomatic and special passports and is aimed at strengthening coordination between the two countries

The agreement builds on a growing security and diplomatic relationship that includes a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed in 2025

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have reached a mutual visa exemption agreement that removes short-term visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports, as both countries move to deepen their bilateral ties.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, following direct talks between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign a visa exemption agreement, allowing diplomatic and special passport holders to travel without short-term visas. Photo credit: Murat Cetinmuhurdar

Source: Getty Images

What the agreement covers

According to Gulfnews, under the terms of the deal, holders of diplomatic and special passports from either country will no longer need to obtain short-term visas before travelling between the two nations.

Both sides described the agreement as a step towards making travel easier for official delegations, improving coordination and broadening cooperation across key areas.

Beyond the visa arrangement, Prince Faisal and Dar used their meeting to review the overall state of bilateral relations and to discuss developments across the region, including ongoing efforts to ease tensions and advance diplomatic solutions to outstanding disputes.

Growing ties between Riyadh and Islamabad

The visa deal is the latest in a series of agreements that have brought Saudi Arabia and Pakistan closer together in recent years. In September 2025, the two countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, which raised the level of their security cooperation.

Less than a year later, in August 2026, both nations joined Turkey in signing the broader Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, further cementing their collective defence posture.

The latest agreement signals that the relationship, which has long spanned diplomatic, economic and security domains, continues to expand into areas of practical governance and official mobility.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan expand diplomatic cooperation through a new visa-free travel arrangement for diplomatic passport holders. Photo credit: Murat Cetinmuhurdar

Source: Getty Images

4 steps to get visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has outlined four steps that eligible travellers must follow to obtain a visa on arrival at a Saudi airport. Giving that visitors holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas a pathway to enter the kingdom without prior arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng