Sophia Momodu addressed a panel at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, speaking about her experience getting pregnant out of wedlock

Davido's first baby mama revealed she was mocked and silenced for years after the pregnancy became public knowledge

Sophia said another woman's story gave her the courage to finally speak out, leading her to share her experience on major platforms globally

Sophia Momodu, widely known as Davido's first baby mama, stepped into a very public spotlight on Tuesday, September 22, when she took the stage at a panel discussion held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a candid and emotional address, Sophia opened up about one of the most defining and painful chapters of her life: falling pregnant as a pastor's daughter by a man she described as "a global superstar," a clear reference to the Afrobeats icon.

Sophia Momodu revealed she was mocked for getting pregnant out of wedlock. Credit: sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu on shame and silence

Sophia told the audience that the public response to her pregnancy was brutal. Being raised in a religious household made the situation feel even more isolating, as she acknowledged that in Nigerian culture, a pastor's daughter carrying a child out of wedlock is considered deeply taboo. She shared that despite being famous and recognisable, her voice was consistently drowned out by the noise and negativity surrounding her story.

She also disclosed that a relative once contacted her on behalf of someone who urged her to keep quiet, insisting it was not a topic black women were meant to discuss openly.

"To my life story, I am a pastor's daughter who got pregnant out of wedlock by a global superstar. And I was mocked. It was crazy. And I had to find my strength in the midst of all of that. For the longest time, I didn't have a voice," she said.

Sophia credited a woman who she said gave her a platform with being the turning point in her journey toward speaking out. That act of solidarity, she explained, sparked something in her that she could not ignore.

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu shares how another woman gave her courage to speak out. Credit: sophiamomodu.

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu gave birth to her daughter, Imade Adeleke, Davido's first child, on May 14, 2015.

Watch Sophia Momodu speak at the UN General Assembly panel below:

The video struck a chord online, drawing a wide range of reactions:

@audreeyedymanou commented:

"people are going through a lot but smiling"

@truthsayer729 wrote:

"Na only this story she get to tell everytime?😂"

@mich_nol said:

"So being David's baby mama is now her whole identity? Because honestly, David has moved on with his life, but this woman somehow keeps finding a way to insert a married man into her daily drama."

@joanvina10 replied:

"It's her story which changed her world. So you don't expect not to hear it bc you self can't say her story to others without attaching David."

@jefferysoso01 reacted:

"Out of wedlock keh 😂 Sophia Sophia 😂"

@zeezay10 noted:

"Love the fact that she refer to him as a global superstar"

Sophia Momodu hypes daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu set social media buzzing after a sweet clip of herself and her daughter, Imade, went viral.

The video, shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026, captured the mother-daughter duo right after Imade got out of school.

Dressed in jean shorts, a T-shirt, and white sneakers, Imade walked along, pulling her school bag behind her while her mother heaped praise on her for still looking immaculate after a full school day.

Source: Legit.ng