Nigerian comedian AY Makun shared a birthday post for his brother Lanre Makun's wife, Joy, that left many followers doing a double take

AY described Joy as 'my beautiful wife' in the caption, adding context that his brother's wife is also his wife by cultural extension

The post triggered a wave of reactions from fans who admitted they were initially shocked before reading the full message

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, got people talking after posting a birthday tribute for Joy Makun, the wife of his younger brother, Lanre Makun, that caused more than a few followers to read the caption twice.

The funnyman shared photos of Joy alongside her twin daughters to mark her special day, opening the post with a line that raised eyebrows before the full context became clear.

AY Makun marks brother’s wife’s birthday with a special tribute. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY's Birthday Message to Joy Makun

In his tribute, AY referred to Joy as "my beautiful wife," quickly clarifying that in his family's understanding, his brother's wife belongs to the entire family.

He went on to lavish praise on her, describing her as a devoted mother and a caring figure who regularly checks in on him to make sure he is doing well.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and her two lovely twin daughters! Yes, I said my wife. My younger brother's wife is also our wife.

:Thank you for being a wonderful wife, an amazing mother, and a caring support system who always checks on me and makes sure I am doing well. Happy birthday to you and my beautiful twin princesses. May this new year bring all three of you greater happiness, good health, favour, and countless reasons to smile. We love and celebrate you today and always."

See AY's viral Instagram post below:

Fans React to AY's Post

The post drew swift and colourful reactions from followers, many of whom confessed the opening line sent them into a brief panic before the comedian's explanation brought them back down to earth.

@Jupiteroseni wrote:

"You for no explain yourself na. Online in-laws and keypad warriors were coming for you."

@malikjennifer38 commented:

"I was shocked, then went back and read again."

@sazaberg added:

"I was shocked at first."

@nkem_dirim responded:

"Yes, she's your wife and the children are yours too. Happy birthday to all of them."

@263weddings wrote:

"Definitely your wife and your twin daughters."

@ngdaveo146 quipped:

"Why stressing that point? She is your wife and who has a problem with it? She is literally ur wife not even 'our' wife. 😂😂😂 Happy birthday Cutemisiano."

@djkhayslay observed:

"Internet Must Catch Fire Today If The First Sentence Was Only The Caption 😂"

@mchilariouscomedy joked:

"Boss fear internet people 😂 u quickly correct yourself before you go start to dey trend."

AY Makun marks brother’s wife’s birthday with a special tribute. Credit: @aymakun

Source: Instagram

What AY said about living alone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng