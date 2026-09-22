Electricity workers have issued a three-day ultimatum over the alleged assault and arrest of 10 JED workers by NAF personnel in Bauchi

The union threatened to shut down electricity operations nationwide if authorities fail to resolve the matter by September 23

The dispute reportedly followed JED’s disconnection of power to NAF quarters over unpaid electricity bills

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s electricity sector may face a nationwide shutdown as electricity workers have issued a three-day ultimatum to authorities over the alleged assault and arrest of 10 workers by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel in Bauchi State.

The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) warned that its members could ground electricity operations across the country if the authorities fail to resolve the matter by September 23.

Nigeria's electricity workers issue 3-day ultimatum to shut down power nationwide, give reason

Source: Getty Images

According to TheCable, the union said the alleged incident has created fear among electricity workers and raised concerns about their safety while carrying out their duties.

Electricity workers give FG 3-day ultimatum

Rilwanu Shehu, national deputy president of SSAEAC, announced the ultimatum on Monday during a protest in Bauchi.

The protest followed an alleged invasion of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) operation office by NAF personnel and the arrest of some workers.

Shehu said electricity workers were no longer comfortable carrying out their duties amid what he described as the alleged assault and intimidation of their colleagues.

“We are scared, we are not safe and cannot continue with our activities,” he said.

The union leader said the ultimatum, which began on September 21, would expire on September 23.

He urged the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant authorities to intervene before the dispute escalates.

“We give benefit of doubt to the security operatives, the police and DSS to intervene and resolve the matter amicably. We will ground the activities of the electricity industry in the entire nation if nothing is done to the NAF men who assaulted our staff,” Shehu said.

Why NAF personnel allegedly arrested JED workers

According to the union, the dispute started on September 18 after JED disconnected electricity supply to NAF quarters along the Ningi-Kano Road over unpaid electricity bills.

Shehu said JED had notified the NAF authorities before carrying out the disconnection.

He alleged that NAF personnel later stormed the JED office in Bauchi, arrested 10 electricity workers and took them to an undisclosed location.

The SSAEAC official also alleged that the workers were assaulted during the incident, adding that some of them are currently receiving medical treatment.

Shehu said the union would explore legal channels to protect its members and seek justice.

“We will not tolerate any act of injustice, intimidation or harassment against our members,” he said.

Nigeria's electricity workers issue 3-day ultimatum to shut down power nationwide, give reason

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Sikamta Mshelinga, chairman of the Bauchi branch of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), said workers had been directed to stay away from their duties pending further instructions from the national leadership.

The unions reported the alleged incident to the security authorities and called for urgent intervention to resolve the dispute.

Source: Legit.ng