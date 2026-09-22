Canada's immigration authority has published a full breakdown of pathways through which foreign nationals can obtain permanent residence in the country

The list covers work-based programmes, regional options, and family sponsorship routes available to skilled workers, caregivers, and medical doctors among others

Special provisions also exist for refugees and foreign nationals who were previously in state care

Canada's immigration authority has highlighted 11 distinct permanent residence pathways that foreign nationals can explore when considering a move to the country.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website groups the available pathways into five broad categories: work-based programmes, regional programmes, family sponsorship, refugee protection, and special programmes.

Canada gives permanent residence pathways. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: Work-based and regional pathways

On the work-based side, three options are listed:

1. Express Entry remains the flagship route for skilled workers and tradespeople,

2. Caregivers: A separate stream exists specifically for caregivers and home care workers.

3. Medical doctors also have a dedicated pathway designed for physicians looking to settle permanently in Canada.

Regional programmes account for the largest share of the list, with five distinct options. These include:

4. The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), which allows individual provinces to select candidates based on local labour market needs,

5. The Rural and Francophone Community Immigration Pilots (RCIP and FCIP).

6. The Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) serves the eastern provinces

7. Quebec-selected skilled workers

8. Quebec investors and entrepreneurs each have their own separate streams reflecting the province's distinct immigration arrangements.

9. Beyond work and region, Canada also offers a family sponsorship route that allows citizens and permanent residents to sponsor a spouse or other qualifying family members for permanent residence.

Two additional categories round out the full list.

10. Refugees and asylum seekers.

11. They have a dedicated pathway for protection-based immigration, and a further special programme exists for foreign nationals who were previously in state care, recognising their unique circumstances.

The range of pathways reflects Canada's ongoing effort to attract talent across skill levels and life situations, from highly qualified professionals to those in need of humanitarian protection.

See the full list of Canadian immigration pathways on the IRCC official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the age requirement for citizens of 36 countries to qualify for work and travel scheme.

Canada lists provinces offering immigration pathways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 11 provinces and territories offering immigration pathways under the Provincial Nominee Programme. Each region sets its own eligibility rules and decides how many applicants it can nominate for permanent residence.

For Nigerians exploring the japa route, the programme could offer another chance to move to Canada, especially for those who may not score high enough under Express Entry. But Quebec and Nunavut are excluded, meaning applicants hoping to settle there must use separate immigration routes.

Source: Legit.ng