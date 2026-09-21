Davido Reacts to Video of Burna Boy Taking Delivery of His ₦9billion Customised Bugatti Chiron
- Burna Boy received a one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron VXX, reportedly valued at ₦9 billion, making it the most expensive car in Africa
- Dubai-based luxury customisation company Venuum created the hypercar, unveiling it during a ceremony in Lagos
- Davido spotted the clip of his colleague's delivery and showed love in a way that got fans talking
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Burna Boy is officially the owner of what is being described as the most expensive car in Africa, and his fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido could not help but take notice.
The Grammy-winning artist, whose full name is Damini Ogulu, took delivery of a customised Bugatti Chiron VXX in Lagos in a ceremony that has since gone viral.
The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Venuum, a luxury vehicle customisation company based in Dubai, and carries a reported price tag of around ₦9 billion. According to reports, the purchase was facilitated through Sadiq Aminu Gaidam, the chief executive of Abuja Car, a high-end vehicle dealership.
Burna Boy's customised Bugatti
The car is far from a standard build. Venuum gave the hypercar a French Racing Blue front fascia, complete with the brand's signature horseshoe grille, a bold yellow number 7, and a racing stripe styled in the French tricolour.
Step inside and the custom touches continue, with blue sport seats, yellow contrast stitching, and a gold-threaded grid design running throughout the interior.
Venuum shared footage of the unveiling on their Instagram page, showing two presenters pulling back a black cover to reveal the vehicle as Burna Boy watched on. In a statement accompanying the post, the company wrote:
"Today, Lagos welcomes something truly unique. We're proud to see @burnaboygram receive his one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron VXX — a piece created to stand apart, built with character, presence and an unmistakable identity. We wish you nothing but the best, Burna. We hope you enjoy every moment with this machine as much as we enjoyed bringing this vision to life. From Dubai to Lagos. A unique creation for a unique artist. Welcome to the VXX experience."
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Watch the Instagram video of Burna Boy's new ride:
Davido's reaction to Burna Boy's new ride
The clip spread quickly across social media, catching the eye of Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido.
An Instagram page identified as @theboyfromojo shared footage of the delivery moment, and Davido responded by liking the post, a small but widely noticed gesture from one of Nigeria's biggest music stars towards another.
See Davido's like below:
Davido lists his luxurious car collection, shares why he is done buying more
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music superstar Davido gave fans a glimpse into his impressive luxury car collection while explaining why he has decided to stop buying more vehicles for the rest of 2026.
The singer, who made the disclosure during a recent conversation with Davrel, said his garage currently houses three Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis and three Mercedes-Maybachs, bringing the total number of luxury vehicles to eight as he spoke about his expensive taste in automobiles and his current priorities.
Davido explained that he is now focusing his attention on his $70 million house in Eko Atlantic, saying he is done buying cars for the year as he shifts his priorities towards his property rather than adding more vehicles to his already extensive collection.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.