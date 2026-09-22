The Central Bank of Nigeria reported that FX supply climbed to $8.94 billion in 2025, up from $7.43 billion the previous year

CBN data showed total FX inflows reached $109.86 billion while outflows also rose sharply to $49.05 billion during the same period

Nigeria's naira traded mixed in the FX market in 2026 despite the improvement in external liquidity recorded in 2025

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's foreign exchange supply grew by 20.5% to $8.94 billion in 2025, up from $7.43 billion recorded in 2024, according to figures published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its 2025 Statistical Bulletin.

The increase means the country supplied roughly $1.51 billion more in foreign currency during 2025 than it did the previous year.

CBN data shows Nigeria's foreign exchange supply increased by $1.51 billion in 2025. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

FX supply fluctuated throughout 2025

Monthly data from the CBN bulletin showed significant swings in supply across the year.

The figure started relatively low at $590.64 million in January and $607.63 million in February before jumping to $1.04 billion in March.

April recorded the highest monthly supply of the year at $1.65 billion, after which the figure dropped to $838.93 million in May and $676.31 million in June.

Supply edged up to $759.02 million in July before falling to $677.84 million in August and $399.80 million in September.

October recorded the lowest supply figure for the year at $150.10 million before a recovery in the final quarter lifted the figure to $638.38 million in November and $910.73 million in December.

Nigeria's broader FX flows in 2025

Beyond the CBN's direct supply figures, total foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria rose 13.81% to $109.86 billion in 2025, compared with $96.53 billion in 2024.

The CBN noted that the two datasets measure different aspects of foreign exchange activity, while the bulletin does not break down the sources of the $8.94 billion supplied during the year.

On the outflows side, total FX outflows climbed 27.83% to $49.05 billion from $38.37 billion in 2024.

Despite the increase in outflows, Nigeria recorded a net FX inflow of $60.81 billion in 2025, slightly higher than the $58.16 billion recorded in 2024.

Naira trades mixed in 2026

Nigeria's foreign exchange market remained volatile in 2026 despite the improved external liquidity recorded in the previous year.

The naira closed at N1,329.80 per dollar at NAFEM Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

On Monday, September 21, 2026, the naira strengthened against the US dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, gaining N1.48, or 0.11%, to close at N1,329.80 per dollar from N1,331.20 in the previous session.

However, the local currency lost ground against both the pound sterling and the euro on the same day.

It weakened by N9.84 against the pound to close at N1,781.00 per pound from N1,771.16, while it shed 78 kobo against the euro to close at N1,527.14 per euro.

CBN injected $250 million into the FX market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Central Bank of Nigeria has taken a bold step to steady the foreign exchange market, injecting $250 million over the last five trading sessions to fund international payments and ease dollar scarcity.

The move comes amid rising year-end demand for foreign currency and forms part of the apex bank’s broader push to stabilise the naira ahead of 2026 policy target.

The intervention was executed directly in the official market, increasing dollar supply to banks and authorised dealers at a time when demand had begun to outpace available liquidity.

Source: Legit.ng