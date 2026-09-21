Senate President Godswill Akpabio has recalled how his wife, Unoma, spent six months in a coma at a German hospital after a surgery he said went wrong

Akpabio said doctors considered her condition extremely critical, prompting him to pray to God and seek the intercession of Catholic priest Padre Pio

He said Unoma eventually regained consciousness but needed three months after leaving the hospital before she could remember him and their children

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has shared a deeply personal account of the health crisis that once left his wife, Unoma, in a six-month coma in Germany.

Akpabio made the disclosure while speaking about his visit to the prayer ground of St Padre Pio in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, reports Daily Trust.

According to the Senate President, his wife fell into a coma after what he described as a failed surgery and was considered to be in an extremely critical condition.

Akpabio says doctors considered his wife's condition extremely critical. Photos: @godswillakpabio.

Source: Instagram

Rather than give up hope, he said he turned to prayer, calling on the V*rgin Mary and Padre Pio for divine intervention.

Akpabio recalled using Padre Pio’s photograph to make the sign of the cross on his wife while she remained on life support. Then came the moment he said changed everything.

According to a Premium Times report, Akpabio said his wife eventually woke from the coma, describing her recovery as miraculous.

The ex-Akwa-Ibom governor added that her journey back to normal life did not end immediately after she left the hospital.

According to him, Unoma spent another three months before she could remember his name and those of their children.

Akpabio said the experience explains why he has repeatedly returned to Padre Pio’s prayer ground to give thanks.

Godswill Akpabio recalls how his wife, Unoma, spent six months in a coma at a German hospital. Photo: @godswillakpabio/IG.

Source: Facebook

Akpabio Urges Northern Youths to Support Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in a recent meeting with Northern youth leaders, pushed for continued support for President Bola Tinubu's administration and its reform agenda, signalling an early start to the 2027 re-election campaign.

Akpabio hosted a delegation from the Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly in Abuja, where he defended the economic policies of the Tinubu government, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Source: Legit.ng