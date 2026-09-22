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Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti: Footage of How Luxury Car Was Delivered to Lagos Gets People Talking
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Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti: Footage of How Luxury Car Was Delivered to Lagos Gets People Talking

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy took delivery of a customised Bugatti Chiron VXX reportedly valued at around ₦9 billion
  • The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Dubai-based luxury customisation shop Venuum and unveiled in a ceremony filmed on video
  • Footage of the Bugatti's delivery in Lagos has gone viral, with viewers stunned by the car's bespoke French Racing Blue design

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A video showing the moment Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy took delivery of his customised Bugatti Chiron VXX has gone viral, giving the public a rare glimpse at one of the most expensive cars ever acquired by a Nigerian musician.

The hypercar, built by Dubai-based luxury customisation outfit Venuum, carries an estimated price tag of ₦9 billion.

Burna Boy’s luxury Bugatti arrives in Lagos, video trends online
Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti delivery in Lagos gets people talking. Credit: @burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

Venuum shared footage of the unveiling ceremony on its Instagram page on Saturday, September 20, 2026.

Burna Boy's bespoke Bugatti

In the clip, two presenters dramatically pull away a black protective cover to reveal the vehicle, with Burna Boy himself present for the moment.

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The car's exterior centres on a French Racing Blue front fascia, complete with an iconic horseshoe grille carrying a bold yellow number 7 and a centre racing stripe rendered in French tri-colour livery.

Step inside and the opulence continues. The interior features bespoke blue sport seats with yellow contrast stitching and a gold-threaded grid design, making it clear this is a machine built to one specific brief.

Burna Boy’s new Bugatti causes a stir as delivery video surfaces online
Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti delivery draws attention as video goes viral. Credit: @burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

A One-of-a-Kind Commission

The Bugatti Chiron VXX is described as a one-of-a-kind commission, meaning no other version of it exists anywhere in the world.

Venuum, the shop behind the build, is known for creating ultra-exclusive vehicles for high-net-worth clients across the Middle East and beyond.

The delivery ceremony, held in Lagos, was the final chapter of a project that brought together some of the most exclusive names in automotive customisation.

Watch the moment Burna Boy's Bugatti was unveiled:

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Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti gets stuck on the road, video sparks reactions

Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti gets stuck on the road

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy's luxury Bugatti, reportedly worth N9 billion, caused a scene at a Lagos nightclub entrance.

A video clip captured the light-blue supercar struggling to clear the ramp at Vein Lagos, drawing a crowd.

Nigerians flooded the comments with jokes and sharp criticism about the country's notoriously bad roads.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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