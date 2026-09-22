Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy took delivery of a customised Bugatti Chiron VXX reportedly valued at around ₦9 billion

The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Dubai-based luxury customisation shop Venuum and unveiled in a ceremony filmed on video

Footage of the Bugatti's delivery in Lagos has gone viral, with viewers stunned by the car's bespoke French Racing Blue design

A video showing the moment Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy took delivery of his customised Bugatti Chiron VXX has gone viral, giving the public a rare glimpse at one of the most expensive cars ever acquired by a Nigerian musician.

The hypercar, built by Dubai-based luxury customisation outfit Venuum, carries an estimated price tag of ₦9 billion.

Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti delivery in Lagos gets people talking. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Venuum shared footage of the unveiling ceremony on its Instagram page on Saturday, September 20, 2026.

Burna Boy's bespoke Bugatti

In the clip, two presenters dramatically pull away a black protective cover to reveal the vehicle, with Burna Boy himself present for the moment.

The car's exterior centres on a French Racing Blue front fascia, complete with an iconic horseshoe grille carrying a bold yellow number 7 and a centre racing stripe rendered in French tri-colour livery.

Step inside and the opulence continues. The interior features bespoke blue sport seats with yellow contrast stitching and a gold-threaded grid design, making it clear this is a machine built to one specific brief.

Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti delivery draws attention as video goes viral. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

A One-of-a-Kind Commission

The Bugatti Chiron VXX is described as a one-of-a-kind commission, meaning no other version of it exists anywhere in the world.

Venuum, the shop behind the build, is known for creating ultra-exclusive vehicles for high-net-worth clients across the Middle East and beyond.

The delivery ceremony, held in Lagos, was the final chapter of a project that brought together some of the most exclusive names in automotive customisation.

Watch the moment Burna Boy's Bugatti was unveiled:

Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti gets stuck on the road

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy's luxury Bugatti, reportedly worth N9 billion, caused a scene at a Lagos nightclub entrance.

A video clip captured the light-blue supercar struggling to clear the ramp at Vein Lagos, drawing a crowd.

Nigerians flooded the comments with jokes and sharp criticism about the country's notoriously bad roads.

Source: Legit.ng