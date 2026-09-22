Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti: Footage of How Luxury Car Was Delivered to Lagos Gets People Talking
- Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy took delivery of a customised Bugatti Chiron VXX reportedly valued at around ₦9 billion
- The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Dubai-based luxury customisation shop Venuum and unveiled in a ceremony filmed on video
- Footage of the Bugatti's delivery in Lagos has gone viral, with viewers stunned by the car's bespoke French Racing Blue design
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A video showing the moment Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy took delivery of his customised Bugatti Chiron VXX has gone viral, giving the public a rare glimpse at one of the most expensive cars ever acquired by a Nigerian musician.
The hypercar, built by Dubai-based luxury customisation outfit Venuum, carries an estimated price tag of ₦9 billion.
Venuum shared footage of the unveiling ceremony on its Instagram page on Saturday, September 20, 2026.
Burna Boy's bespoke Bugatti
In the clip, two presenters dramatically pull away a black protective cover to reveal the vehicle, with Burna Boy himself present for the moment.
The car's exterior centres on a French Racing Blue front fascia, complete with an iconic horseshoe grille carrying a bold yellow number 7 and a centre racing stripe rendered in French tri-colour livery.
Step inside and the opulence continues. The interior features bespoke blue sport seats with yellow contrast stitching and a gold-threaded grid design, making it clear this is a machine built to one specific brief.
A One-of-a-Kind Commission
The Bugatti Chiron VXX is described as a one-of-a-kind commission, meaning no other version of it exists anywhere in the world.
Venuum, the shop behind the build, is known for creating ultra-exclusive vehicles for high-net-worth clients across the Middle East and beyond.
The delivery ceremony, held in Lagos, was the final chapter of a project that brought together some of the most exclusive names in automotive customisation.
Watch the moment Burna Boy's Bugatti was unveiled:
Burna Boy’s N9bn Bugatti gets stuck on the road
Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy's luxury Bugatti, reportedly worth N9 billion, caused a scene at a Lagos nightclub entrance.
A video clip captured the light-blue supercar struggling to clear the ramp at Vein Lagos, drawing a crowd.
Nigerians flooded the comments with jokes and sharp criticism about the country's notoriously bad roads.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.