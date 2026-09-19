Several Nigerian music stars began their careers in successful groups before making their mark as solo artists

2Baba and Faze are among the stars who built strong identities after leaving their groups

Tony Tetuila and Eedris Abdulkareem also proved they could command attention individually after their famous split

The Nigerian music industry has produced several successful groups and duos that dominated the charts and became household names.

However, the story did not end for some of their members when the groups broke up or they decided to pursue solo careers.

In fact, some Nigerian stars became even more prominent after stepping away from their groups. They released hit songs, built personal brands, and established themselves as artistes in their own right.

From Plantashun Boiz to The Remedies, here are some Nigerian stars who continued to shine after leaving their groups.

1. 2Baba rose from Plantashun Boiz to become a solo superstar

Before becoming one of Africa's most respected music stars, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, was a member of Plantashun Boiz alongside Faze and Blackface.

The group enjoyed significant success before its members eventually went their separate ways.

2Baba was a member of Plantashun Boiz alongside Faze and Blackface. Photo: 2babaidibia.

Source: Instagram

2Baba's solo career, however, took his fame to another level. His debut solo album, Face 2 Face, produced the iconic African Queen, which became a major international hit.

The singer went on to release several successful albums and became one of the most recognisable Nigerian musicians globally.

His career remains one of the strongest examples of an artiste successfully moving from a group to a major solo career.

2. Faze carved out his own identity after Plantashun Boiz

Chibuzor Oji, popularly known as Faze, was another member of Plantashun Boiz who continued his musical journey after the group split.

He launched his solo career with the album Faze Alone and quickly established himself as a talented singer with a distinctive voice.

Watch the Instagram video of Faze performing here:

Songs such as Kolomental and Kpo Kpo Di Kpo helped Faze remain relevant and showed that he could attract an audience without Plantashun Boiz.

Although his career took a different path from 2Baba's, the singer successfully created an identity for himself outside the group.

3. Tony Tetuila became a household name after The Remedies

Tony Tetuila first gained attention as a member of The Remedies alongside Eedris Abdulkareem and Eddy Montana.

Following the group's split, Tetuila pursued a solo career and went on to release some of his biggest songs.

Tony Tetuila first gained attention as a member of The Remedies alongside Eedris Abdulkareem and Eddy Montana. Photos: Tony Tetuila/ Eedris Abdulkareem.

Source: Instagram

His 2001 hit My Car became a massive Nigerian anthem and helped establish him as a solo star.

The song's humorous lyrics and catchy sound made the music star one of the most recognisable artistes of his generation.

His journey showed that leaving a successful group could open the door to an equally successful individual career.

4. Eedris Abdulkareem found a new voice after The Remedies

Eedris Abdulkareem was another prominent member of The Remedies who went solo after the group dissolved.

He developed a reputation for combining music with social commentary, using his songs to address issues affecting Nigerians.

Eedris Abdulkareem went solo after leaving The Remedies. Photo: Eedris Abdulkareem.

Source: Instagram

His 2002 song Jaga Jaga became one of the most discussed Nigerian songs of its era and further established his individual identity.

Eedris' career after The Remedies demonstrated that he had a distinct artistic voice beyond the group.

5. eLDee expanded his career beyond Trybesmen

Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as eLDee, was a member of the influential hip-hop group Trybesmen.

The group played an important role in the development of Nigerian hip-hop before its members eventually pursued separate paths.

Trybesmen, which had eLDee, played an important role in the development of Nigerian hip-hop before its members eventually pursued separate paths. Photos: eLDee.

Source: Instagram

After leaving the group, eLDee built a successful solo career and became known as a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur.

He released songs such as Big Boy and Wash Me and also established Trybe Records, through which he supported other emerging artistes.

His post-Trybesmen career therefore extended beyond music and helped him develop a broader personal brand.

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng