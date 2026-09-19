Nigerian streamer Carter Efe sparked outrage after a livestream clip showed him and associates roughhousing inside a room filled with bags of cement

The chaotic footage showed the group covered in thick white dust, throwing bags and kicking up dense clouds in an enclosed space

Many online users condemned the stunt as dangerous, raising serious concerns about the health risks of inhaling cement dust

Nigerian content creator and streamer Carter Efe, whose real name is Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, has found himself at the centre of heated online backlash after a livestream clip of him wrestling and roughhousing with associates inside a room stacked with cement bags went viral.

The footage shared on Carter Efe's Instagram page showed the group rolling around and throwing bags at each other in an enclosed space, with thick clouds of white dust filling the air around them.

Netizens express concern over Carter Efe's cement stunt in viral video. Credit: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Fans question Carter Efe's judgement

Criticism poured in from multiple users who argued that the entertainer should have known better than to expose himself and others to cement dust, which poses serious respiratory health risks. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on X, read them below:

@_saylessbr0 wrote:

"Carter Efe dey play with cement like say na baby powder…throwing it in the air, inhaling and pouring it on his body. Person go think say cement no get consequences 💔"

@Akinde4486 shared:

"I like you Carter efe. But is this a content or Madness?? Everything is not content my bro and you can do better"

@the_beardedsina commented:

"This is the stupidest thing I've seen on the internet this week."

@Oluwademil3397 added:

"Using cement to play is very dangerous a full grown man pile Carterefe should know this already. Before some mad people come for me that that's where he got is money from."

Health risks spark wider debate

Beyond the mockery, a number of users raised more serious concerns about what the clip represented. Prolonged exposure to cement dust is widely associated with respiratory damage, and critics argued that platforming such behaviour for content normalises reckless actions among younger audiences.

Carter Efe sparks outrage over what he was seen doing with cement during livestream. Credit: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe has not publicly addressed the backlash at the time of writing.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe dragged Peller over ₦400m uncompleted mansion King Ochacho gifted him:

Carter Efe's viral video is below:

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng