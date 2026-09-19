A behind-the-scenes clip from Obasanjo's appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast surfaced online on Saturday, September 19, 2026

The video captured the former president marching alongside host Isbae U and singing a viral soldier song during filming

Fans erupted in laughter after spotting Charly Boy in the footage, given the shade Obasanjo threw at him during the show

A behind-the-scenes clip from former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's guest appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast has set social media ablaze with hilarious reactions.

The footage, which surfaced on Instagram on Saturday, September 19, 2026, after the YouTube show, offers an unfiltered look at what went on off-camera during the taping hosted by Isbae U.

Behind-the-scenes video of Obasanjo’s Curiosity Made Me Ask appearance features Charly Boy, sparks reactions. Photo: obasanjo/isbaeu

Source: Instagram

Viewers got to see crew members setting up equipment, the general atmosphere on set, and the informal moments that never make it into the final cut.

One of those moments featured Obasanjo matching alongside the host while singing the viral "I remember when I was a soldier" song, a nod to his military background that clearly delighted onlookers.

Charly Boy spotted in the footage

However, the moment that truly set the internet alight was a brief glimpse of veteran entertainer Charly Boy in the background.

During the main podcast episode, Obasanjo had notably thrown shade at the musician, referring to him as a "Jaga Jaga boy."

Charly Boy did not appear as a guest in the episode itself, which made his presence in the behind-the-scenes clip all the more surprising to fans who had assumed the two were not in the same space at all.

The discovery sent commenters into a frenzy, with many finding the contrast between Obasanjo's on-air remarks and Charly Boy's quiet off-camera presence both shocking and comedic.

Watch the Behind-the-scenes of Obasanjo's appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to the BTS video of Obasanjo on Curiosity Made Me Ask

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@only1sonofgloryofficial commented:

"No be Charley boy I see behind so??😂😂😂"

@omo_tafe wrote:

"See goosebumps on my body. Imagine Charlie boy is even there😂😂😂"

@deymilkyman1 reacted:

"Jaga jaga charlie 😂😂"

@mhedkidboss shared:

"Wow this is surprising, this short BTS showing Charley boy just cleared something for me, I was already thinking why baba been talk about Charley boy like that on the show oo"

@crownfit2000 stated:

"So Charlie boy was there ❤️❤️❤️"

@jah_boioris said:

"My body just dey sweet me😍😍❤️❤️"

@iamlara_omoh wrote:

"Tell me dt former President of Nigeria dt can relate freely with the citizens. Maybe Goodluck Jonathan as well. ❤️❤️❤️"

Obasanjo and Charly Boy feature in behind-the-scenes footage from Curiosity Made Me Ask, sparking buzz online. Photo: obasanjo

Source: Instagram

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng