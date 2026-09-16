Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, sparking massive tributes from colleagues and fans across the entertainment industry

Known as one of the godfathers of Nollywood, Jacobs built a monumental acting career spanning over five decades, starting from British theatre to major Hollywood films

Legit.ng compiled a list of 10 iconic movies, including The Kingmaker, Dancing Heart, and Oloibiri, that capture his transition into an African cinema legend

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, who died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

Fondly remembered as one of the godfathers of Nollywood, his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues like Funke Akindele, Bukky Wright, Ini Edo, Broda Shaggi and Mr Macaroni.

Late Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs showcased his legendary acting career across unforgettable movies, including The Kingmaker and Dry. Photo: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, his remarkable career spanned over five decades.

Before becoming a respected figure in Nigerian cinema, he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and built a solid foundation in British theatre and international films. From historical epics to modern comedies, his performances carried unmatched weight and dignity.

As Nigeria celebrates his monumental legacy, here is a look back at 10 notable films that defined the different stages of his iconic career.

1. Ashanti (1979) introduces Olu Jacobs' international screen presence

Long before modern Nollywood existed, Olu Jacobs was already making a name for himself on the global stage.

He played Commissioner Batak in this 1979 international adventure drama, starring alongside Michael Caine and Peter Ustinov.

The film remains a strong marker of how early his ambitions reached, coming at a time when very few Nigerian actors landed roles in major international releases.

2. The Dogs of War (1980) places Olu Jacobs alongside Hollywood stars

Based on Frederick Forsyth's novel, this John Irvin-directed film featured Olu Jacobs as a Customs Officer.

He starred alongside Christopher Walken in the military-focused movie.

The production reflected his growing reputation in British theatre and the high calibre of international projects he accessed before returning to Nigeria.

3. Pirates (1986) rounds off Olu Jacobs' early international run

Roman Polanski's Pirates added another major Hollywood production to veteran actor Olu Jacobs' growing 1980s résumé.

He played Boomako in the adventure comedy alongside Walter Matthau.

By the time this film was released, Olu Jacobs had spent nearly two decades working across British theatre, television, and film, holding his own alongside world cinema heavyweights.

4. Twins of the Rain Forest (1999) marks an early pairing with Joke Silva

This Odion P. Agboh-directed short drama is one of his earliest and most culturally significant Nigerian entries.

Starring alongside his wife, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs played an expectant father confronting a devastating village tradition that demands the killing of newborn twins.

The film tackled themes of moral courage and tradition with the quiet power that defined his acting style.

5. The Kingmaker (2003) establishes Olu Jacobs' iconic royal persona

This movie solidified the late Olu Jacobs' Nollywood identity as the commanding, authoritative figure.

Co-starring and co-produced by Joke Silva, The Kingmaker showed why producers made him their first choice for roles requiring dignity and gravitas.

The film launched a highly prolific era for the actor and helped earn him his famous nickname, the "Igwe of Nollywood."

6. Eye of the Gods (2004) explores Olu Jacobs' range beyond royal roles

In this village allegory directed by Andy Amenechi, legendary actor Olu Jacobs played Agumba, a man caught between his people and a corrupt princess.

The politically loaded role showcased a different side of his acting range.

Starring alongside Stephanie Okereke and actress Ini Edo, this movie is widely recognised as one of his best non-royal Nollywood performances.

7. Dancing Heart (2006) earns Olu Jacobs a major AMAA victory

This comedy-drama gave Olu Jacobs one of his most complex roles, blending humour with emotional depth as he played a struggling writer who sends his wife out to flirt for inspiration.

His brilliant performance earned him the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2007 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), making it a defining masterpiece of his career.

8. Dry (2015) tackles urgent social issues

Directed by Stephanie Linus, Dry highlighted the severe consequences of child marriage.

Olu Jacobs played a Speaker, representing the institutional voice in the crisis.

Winning Best Overall Movie at the 2016 AMVCAs, his participation in the film proved his dedication to projects that addressed meaningful issues in Nigerian society.

9. Oloibiri (2016) delivers a politically charged award-winning performance

Olu Jacobs delivered a powerful performance as Timipre in Oloibiri, a film exploring the exploitation of the Niger Delta by oil companies.

Acting alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo, his role in the politically significant film earned him the 2017 AMAA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, adding a final major award to his legendary run.

10. The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017) serves as Olu Jacobs' final screen appearance

Directed by Ishaya Bako, this romantic comedy gave Olu Jacobs his last and final on-screen role.

The movie icon played Richard, appearing alongside his wife, Joke Silva and actress Zainab Balogun.

Screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie provided an international platform for his last performance, serving as a beautiful and personal conclusion to his historic career.

Olu Jacobs MFR: A Nollywood legend with multiple awards

Beyond these 10 monumental projects, Olu Jacobs starred in over 120 Nollywood productions and earned numerous prestigious honours throughout his five-decade career.

In 2011, the Nigerian government conferred on him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

He was also honoured with the Industry Merit Award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) and received Lifetime Achievement Awards from both the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2016.

Olu Jacobs received the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in 2021, cementing his position as a true titan of African cinema.

10 iconic movies that highlight Olu Jacobs’ remarkable film legacy. Photo: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Atiku Abubakar mourns Olu Jacobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar mourned veteran actor Olu Jacobs, describing his death at 84 as the loss of an institution and cultural icon.

Atiku praised Jacobs’ distinctive voice, dignity and talent, noting his contribution to Nigeria’s film industry and influence on younger actors.

He also extended his condolences to Jacobs’ wife, Joke Silva, their children, the wider family, Nollywood and fans around the world.

Source: Legit.ng