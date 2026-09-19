Germany's Working Holiday Programme names 12 countries whose young nationals can live and work there for up to 12 months

Some nationalities can travel to Germany first and apply for a residence permit on arrival, while others must secure a visa before leaving home

The rules on where applicants can submit their visa differ by nationality, with some restricted to specific German missions abroad

Germany has outlined the full list of countries whose young citizens qualify for its Working Holiday Programme.

The programme allows participants to experience German culture and daily life for up to 12 months while taking on jobs to support their stay.

Germany lists 12 countries whose citizens are eligible Working Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Germany Working Holiday programme

According to the German Embassy in France, the programme is open to young people from 12 countries:

Argentina Australia Brazil Chile Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Israel Japan Canada the Republic of Korea New Zealand Taiwan Uruguay

Who can enter Germany before applying

Not every eligible nationality follows the same application route. Nationals from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and Israel are permitted to travel to Germany first and then apply for the necessary residence permit directly with local immigration authorities, known as the Ausländerbehörde, once they arrive.

However, they may not begin any form of employment until the residence permit has been officially issued and explicitly authorises working holiday employment.

Where to submit Germany Working Holiday application

For all other eligible nationalities, a Working Holiday Visa must be obtained before entering Germany. The application process varies depending on where the applicant is from.

South Korean nationals can only submit their application at the German Embassy in Seoul, while Taiwanese nationals must apply through the German Institute in Taipei. Those residing in Hong Kong can only apply at the German Consulate General there. Brazilian nationals are required to apply at a German diplomatic mission located within Brazil.

Argentinian, Chilean, and Uruguayan nationals have slightly more flexibility and may apply at any German mission abroad. As a general rule, the German Embassy in Paris also issues Working Holiday Visas, but only to nationals of those three countries.

The programme is designed to give young people an immersive look at life in Germany, with holiday employment serving as a means of financially sustaining the stay rather than as the primary purpose of the visit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng