Nollywood comedian Saka shared how Jide Kosoko fiercely opposed him being cast as a lawyer in a film directed by the veteran actor

The disagreement between Kosoko and Dele Odule, who invited Saka to the set, grew into a heated argument in front of the actor

Saka revealed what Kosoko did after watching his performance that left many fans stunned

Nollywood comedian Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has opened up about a tense behind-the-scenes moment that nearly cost him a major role early in his career.

In a post shared on Saturday, September 19, 2026, Saka, while speaking on the African A-List YouTube channel, revealed that veteran actors Jide Kosoko and Dele Odule once had a heated argument on a film set, and he was the subject of it.

Actor Saka nearly lost a film role after Jide Kosoko objected to his casting. Credit: simplysaka/jidekosoko

Source: Instagram

According to Saka, Dele Odule had invited him to take on the role of a lawyer in a production that Jide Kosoko was directing. The moment Kosoko was informed that Saka would be playing the character, he flatly refused, insisting the comedian could not convincingly portray such a serious professional.

Rather than being sent home, Saka found himself standing by as the two industry veterans went back and forth in a fierce disagreement over whether he was suited for the part. He described the moment with typical lightheartedness, noting he simply watched the two men argue while he waited for the outcome.

Odule held firm, and Kosoko eventually relented, allowing Saka to proceed with the role. What happened next, however, shifted the mood entirely.

"When we were done, he became so satisfied with how l acted that night he later called me into his room and apologise," Saka said.

The story resonated widely with fans, many of whom pointed to Saka's naturally comedic appearance as the likely reason Kosoko doubted his range as a dramatic actor.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Saka opened up on why he got married at the age of 40.

Actor Saka shares how Jide Kosoko apologised to him after watching his performance. Credit: simplysaka

Source: Instagram

The video of Saka recounting Jide Kosoko and Dele Odule's clash over him is below:

Fans react to Saka's story

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on X below:

@OGBEATS101 wrote:

"His natural look alone isn't the one of a serious fellow..if no be say I meet am for acoed that year🤣🤣🤣 I no go belive m"

@gingerlyraw commented:

"Na true this man dey do like say he no dey talk for real life 😂"

@IBRAHEEMTIAMIYU reacted:

"This man no Dey ever take things serious 😂"

Obafemi Festus added:

"It happens like that sometimes.. People dout multi talented individuals.."

Robbers attack Saka's home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saka made headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The report revealed that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home, demanded the sum of N20 million.

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

Source: Legit.ng