Over the last few days, some of Nigeria's pioneering Afro-hip-hop legends, Tony Tetuila, Daddy Freeze and Eddy Remedies, have been having a major go at one other

A new video of the former Remedies member Tony Tetuila going on Daddy Freeze's Instagram Live to tackle the group's ex-manager has gone viral

In the viral video, Tony Tetuila rained curses on the former Remedies manager, Gbenga Awe, slamming him as a poor old man who wanted to destroy his future

Retired Nigerian singer and former Afro-hip-hop star Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, aka Tony Tetuila, has been on a roll over the last few days after some comments made by Eedris Abdulkareem while on Nedu's Podcast.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Tony Tetuila released a statement on his Instagram page to debunk some of the claims made by Eedris Abdulakareem about their band, the Remedies.

Days after blasting Eedris Abdulkareem, Tony Tetuila takes on former Remedies manager Gbenga Awe. Photo credit: @tonytetuilaofficial/@abdulkareemeedris/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Tony called out Abdulkareem, tagging him as a bloody liar. Since then, he has gone on Daddy Freeze's interview to open up about the Remedies dealing from back in the day.

Tony Tetuila fights ex-Remedies manager on IG

During his interview with Daddy Freeze, Tony Tetuila revealed how he was paid stipends during his time with the Remedies.

A recent video of Tony Tetuila on Daddy Freeze's Instagram Live session tackling the former manager of the Remedies, Gbenga Awe, has gone viral.

He slammed the former music manager for side-lining and mistreating him throughout his time with the Remedies despite the group being sponsored with his mother's money.

Watch videos of Tony Tetuila fight Gbenga Awe below:

Another video of Tony Tetuila blasting Awe:

Netizens react to Tony Tetuila's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Tony Tetuila's video blasting Gbenga Awe:

@johnpaulnwadike1:

"Lesson learnt from this is - NEVER underestimate anyone no matter what because they will grow to tell your their stories."

@missbehwarjy:

"The agbaya here is Freeze. He should have atleast tried to calm the chaos."

@specialspesh:

"Problem everywhere."

@effedeborah:

"Na Daddy freeze and Nedu go scatter this country las las."

@chiks_jacobs:

"Can y'all come together and do a song,all o dem legends that made our childhood instead of fighting."

@tbellz07:

"But even Eedris confirmed that Tony's mom sponsored them nau. I watched the full podcast."

@val_olakunle:

"But Eedris himself didn’t deny the fact that Tony’s mum gave the them money to record their songs so why is this Mr Awe saying something else. This is just very unfortunate tbh."

@abayomi_alvin:

"Egbon Eedris Abdulkareem…you see what you have caused sir. Wahala everywhere for the past 3 days."

@zucchy_nedu:

"Daddy freeze, abeg invite Tinubu, inec chairman and Shettima... I wanna check something.. thank you."

@k1ng_buddyy:

"The people wey create Social Media , God go bless una . I dey abroad but nah inside Naija I dey live."

@yeekola:

"Why are grown-up men doing this na ? Too many things should be left unsaid and the sleeping dog lies."

Source: Legit.ng