Germany's official immigration authorities have outlined the steps foreign nationals must follow to qualify as professional drivers in the country

Applicants must hold specific driving licence categories issued by the EU or EEA, along with proof of initial qualification

Those without an EU or EEA licence can still relocate to Germany and obtain the required licence under special regulations for professional drivers

Germany has laid out the requirements for foreign nationals who want to work as professional drivers within its borders, clarifying what licences are accepted and what alternatives exist for those who do not yet hold the right credentials.

Foreign applicants must hold a driving licence in one of the following categories: C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, or DE. The licence must have been issued by a country within the European Union or the European Economic Area, and applicants must also provide evidence of an EU or EEA initial qualification to accompany it.

Germany explains how to become a professional driver. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany: What happens for non-EU licence holders

Holding a foreign driving licence from outside the EU or EEA does not automatically disqualify a person from pursuing this career path in Germany. Depending on the country where the licence was originally issued, it may be fully recognised, exchanged for a German equivalent, or require the holder to undergo a retest before they are permitted to drive professionally.

The process is governed by the Ordinance on the Admission of Persons to Road Traffic, known by its German abbreviation FeV. A simplified exchange process applies to licence holders from certain non-EU and non-EEA countries, though the specific countries covered are detailed separately.

Special regulations for professional drivers

For those who do not currently hold any of the required EU or EEA licence categories, there is still a route into Germany. The platform notes that such individuals can immigrate first and then obtain the necessary licence once they are in the country, under provisions described as special regulations for professional drivers.

A fact sheet published by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport provides further guidance on how this pathway works in practice.

Germany has been actively promoting careers in the transport sector as part of its broader effort to address skilled labour shortages across key industries.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany announced eight countries whose citizens can enter the country without visa and can then apply after their arrival.

Germany launches website for work, study

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany launched a website that lets foreigners check their options for working, studying, starting a business or carrying out research in the country. The platform includes a Quick-Check tool that matches users’ personal circumstances with possible pathways.

For many people hoping to relocate abroad, understanding visa and work requirements can be confusing and time-consuming. Germany’s online tool offers a simple first step, helping potential migrants see which opportunities may be open to them before beginning a full application.

Source: Legit.ng