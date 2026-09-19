New Zealand Immigration published guidance on who is exempt from obtaining a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling to the country

The exemptions cover holders of valid New Zealand visas, Australian passport holders, and two other specific categories of travellers

Travellers in some exempt categories may still need to carry evidence to support their status at the New Zealand border

New Zealand Immigration has outlined four categories of travellers who are not required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before entering the country in 2026.

The guidance, published on the official New Zealand Immigration website, clarifies that anyone travelling to New Zealand must hold either a valid visa or an NZeTA, but certain groups are exempt from both requirements altogether.

New Zealand lists 4 groups who can travel to the country without an NZeTA. Photo credit: The New Zealand Herald

Source: Getty Images

Who is exempt from the NZeTA

New Zealand Immigration listed the following four categories of people who do not need an NZeTA:

1. Travellers who already hold a valid New Zealand visa, which can be a work, student, visitor, resident, or permanent resident visa.

2. Anyone travelling on an Australian passport, a New Zealand passport, or a foreign passport that carries a New Zealand citizen endorsement.

3. Members of, or individuals associated with, a scientific programme or expedition under the Contracting Party to the Antarctic Treaty — though they may need evidence to support this.

4. Members of a visiting force, including civilian employees, who are travelling in the ordinary course of their employment or duty — and who may also be required to provide supporting evidence.

New Zealand: What travellers should know before departure

For travellers who do not fall into any of the four categories above, obtaining an NZeTA before departure remains a legal requirement for entry into New Zealand.

Those in the Antarctic Treaty and visiting force categories should note that border officials may request documentation confirming their status, so carrying the relevant paperwork is strongly advised.

New Zealand Immigration's guidance makes clear that holding a valid visa is sufficient on its own, removing the need for an NZeTA regardless of the visa type held.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed four benefits available to foreigners with a New Zealand business investor visa.

Funds needed for Student and Trainee Work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published the monthly funds foreigners need for the Student and Trainee Work visa.

According to the country's immigration authority, the visa caters to a broad range of applicants, including religious trainees, dental and medical trainees, and apprentice jockeys, among others.

The core requirement for those admitted under a student practical work experience arrangement or as a dental or medical trainee is proof of adequate financial support for the duration of their stay.

Source: Legit.ng