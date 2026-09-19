Galatasaray Provides Injury Update on Victor Osimhen After Inclusion in Super Eagles Squad
- Galatasaray confirmed that Victor Osimhen will not be available for their Super Lig clash against Trabzonspor
- The Nigerian striker has been out since picking up a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir
- Despite Osimhen's absence from the squad, the Super Eagles coach had already named three other strikers in Nigeria's squad
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Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen will not feature in their Super Lig fixture against Trabzonspor, their last match before the September-October international break.
Osimhen has been sidelined since sustaining a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, leaving the pitch in the first half.
His recovery was initially estimated at roughly three weeks, yet he was still included in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming international break despite not yet returning to full fitness.
Galatasaray confirms Osimhen’s status
The Turkish champions published a squad statement ahead of the away trip, officially ruling the Nigerian striker out alongside teammates Mario Lemina and Wilfried Singo.
“Mario Lemina, Wilfried Singo, and Victor Osimhen, who are continuing their treatments… are not included in the squad for the Trabzonspor match,” the club's statement read.
Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle is ahead of time and had moved to address the striker situation before Galatasaray's announcement.
As noted by the NFF, Chelle invited Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, and George Ilenikhena as additional forward options, giving the Super Eagles enough cover to cope without their first-choice striker during the international window.
Chelle announced two squads
Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle announced two separate Super Eagles squads for the September-October international break.
Nigeria will face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and an international friendly match against Russia.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.