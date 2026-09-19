Galatasaray confirmed that Victor Osimhen will not be available for their Super Lig clash against Trabzonspor

The Nigerian striker has been out since picking up a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir

Despite Osimhen's absence from the squad, the Super Eagles coach had already named three other strikers in Nigeria's squad

Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen will not feature in their Super Lig fixture against Trabzonspor, their last match before the September-October international break.

Osimhen has been sidelined since sustaining a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, leaving the pitch in the first half.

Victor Osimhen to miss Galatasaray's trip to Trabzonspor. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

His recovery was initially estimated at roughly three weeks, yet he was still included in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming international break despite not yet returning to full fitness.

Galatasaray confirms Osimhen’s status

The Turkish champions published a squad statement ahead of the away trip, officially ruling the Nigerian striker out alongside teammates Mario Lemina and Wilfried Singo.

“Mario Lemina, Wilfried Singo, and Victor Osimhen, who are continuing their treatments… are not included in the squad for the Trabzonspor match,” the club's statement read.

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle is ahead of time and had moved to address the striker situation before Galatasaray's announcement.

As noted by the NFF, Chelle invited Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, and George Ilenikhena as additional forward options, giving the Super Eagles enough cover to cope without their first-choice striker during the international window.

Chelle announced two squads

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle announced two separate Super Eagles squads for the September-October international break.

Nigeria will face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and an international friendly match against Russia.

Source: Legit.ng