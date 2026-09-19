NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi rejected a letter circulating on social media that was purportedly written by him to the Obi of Onitsha

The letter, dated September 19, 2026, was titled 'The Future of Ndigbo is Bleak' and touched on political and financial matters in Anambra State

Obi described the document as fabricated by 'mischievous elements' and warned that the signature on it was completely forged

Former Anambra State governor and NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi has disowned a purported letter circulating on social media in his name and addressed to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe.

Obi, in a statement posted on Saturday, September 19, described the document as “entirely false, malicious” and a fabrication intended to mislead the public. He also said the signature on the letter was forged.

Peter Obi denies claims about Anambra politics and finances in a circulating document. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The purported letter, dated September 19, 2026, was titled “The Future of Ndigbo is Bleak” and appeared to address political disagreements and financial matters involving Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and Obi's former administration.

In the letter, the writer purportedly called for the opening of financial records and the examination of relevant documents, while appealing to Igbo traditional institutions, political leaders and elders to promote accountability and unity.

However, Obi said he had never written the letter and urged Nigerians and the media to disregard it.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on social media, purportedly written by me to His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, concerning political and financial matters in Anambra State,” Obi said.

“This document is entirely false, malicious, and a fabrication by mischievous elements aimed at misleading the public. Furthermore, the signature appended to the letter is completely forged.”

Obi said his focus remained on national development, accountability and efforts to build a better future for Nigerians.

He urged the public and media to disregard the document.

SSG reacts to Obi debt allegation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Oseloka Obaze, publicly backed Peter Obi's claim that he left substantial funds behind when he exited office as governor in 2014, saying the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate handed over N86.6 billion to his successor.

Obaze, who served as SSG under Obi from 2006 to 2014, said in a post on X on Thursday, September 17, that he was personally present on March 17, 2014, when Obi gave a handover letter to then-incoming governor Willie Obiano.

Source: Legit.ng