Peller spoke out during a live stream on Friday, September 18, 2026, after Hushbobby's mother accused the hospital of negligence over her son's death

The streamer questioned why the family buried Hushbobby so quickly without first conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death

Peller demanded the return of the N1.5m he donated towards Hushobby's medical bill, sparking reactions from fans online

Nigerian content creator Peller has publicly demanded the return of the N1.5 million he contributed to late blogger Hushbobby's medical expenses, after the deceased's mother posted a video from his hospital bed accusing the medical facility of negligence.

Hushbobby's mother had taken to social media to cry out over what she described as poor treatment at the hospital, which she blamed for her son's death.

Reactions as Peller demands N1.5m back after Hushobby's quick burial. Photo credit@peller089/@hushbobby_media

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Peller addressed the situation during a live stream on Friday, September 18, 2026, raising questions about the speed of the burial and calling for accountability.

Peller questions Hushobby's burial

The streamer expressed frustration that the family proceeded with the burial without first requesting an autopsy to establish what actually caused Hushobby's death. He argued that the rush to bury the blogger made it impossible to get the truth.

Peller demands N1.5m back after Hushobby's quick burial, questions family's decision. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Guys, I beg, can you guys stop burying people quickly? Why are you running to bury the boy? Now, dem need to do autopsy wetin kill the boy, una run go don bury am, Why? Me I no go gree. We dont know when we will die for this world, If anybody go bury me, I no gree. The thing dey sound like foolishness; make una return that N1.5m if Oguin no wan kill person."

Here is the Instagram video of Peller speaking about Hushbobby:

Fans react to Peller's live stream

Peller's comments drew widespread engagement online, with many fans backing his position on quick burials:

@officerwinte wrote:

"You will not die prematurely bro"

@itarinice reacted:

"But he is speaking fact."

@real_succex commented:

"All these things happened because of Ignorance"

@mrsshabanmoses said:

"This quick burial need to stop abeg."

@whitysal shared:

"De same thing they did to Mohbad"

Peller asks Jarvis' opinion about Ochacho's gift

Legit.ng reported that a video of Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis discussing the Abuja house gifted to Peller by billionaire businessman Ochacho surfaced online on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

In the viral clip, Jarvis confirmed that she was excited about the house and appreciated the gesture. However, she also revealed a surprising detail about the current state of the property, which quickly caught the attention of fans.

Her comment appeared to prompt a reaction from Peller, who fired back at his wife after she disclosed what he had previously told her about the house before she saw the property for herself.

Source: Legit.ng