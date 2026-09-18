Canada's immigration authority has outlined specific grounds on which a work permit application can be refused, even for otherwise eligible foreign nationals

Criminal records, medical inadmissibility, and security concerns are among the five reasons that could see a work permit denied at the Port of Entry

Applicants must also meet general requirements, including proving they have sufficient funds to support themselves and any family members during their stay

Canada has published a list of five key reasons why a foreign national who appears eligible for a work permit may still be turned away at a Port of Entry (POE).

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is making the criteria publicly available on its official website.

Canada lists 5 reasons foreigners may be denied work permit at port of entry. Photo: Getty

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Work permit refusal at port of entry

1. According to the IRCC, an applicant's work permit can be refused if they are found to be medically inadmissible to Canada.

2. A criminal record is another disqualifying factor, and officers may request a police certificate to verify an applicant's background.

3. Being considered a danger to Canada's national security also constitutes grounds for refusal.

4. Misrepresenting or providing false information anywhere on the application.

5. The fifth reason relates to the nature of the intended employment: applicants who plan to work for an employer listed as "ineligible" on the government's official employer compliance registry, or for an employer whose business regularly involves striptease and other sexual-related activities will also face rejection.

The IRCC further notes that a work permit may be refused for reasons beyond those five, leaving officers with additional discretionary grounds not explicitly defined in the published guidelines.

Requirements for POE work permit applications

Beyond the five refusal grounds, foreign nationals must satisfy a set of general conditions before their application can even be considered at a Port of Entry.

Chief among these is the ability to demonstrate sufficient funds to cover living costs for both themselves and any accompanying family members throughout their stay in Canada, as well as the means to return home at the end of their visit. The amount required is not fixed; it varies based on family size, the specific community the applicant intends to settle in, and the particular work permit programme they are applying under.

IRCC points applicants to its low-income cut-off figures, based on 2023 data, as a general reference for estimating the minimum funds they should have available.

Applicants are also required to submit a complete set of documents alongside their application, as outlined in the IRCC's official list of required forms and supporting materials.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng