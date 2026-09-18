A Nigerian X user shared a personal childhood memory involving legendary actor Olu Jacobs following news of his passing

The user recalled being a restless child pestering his mother for a particular item when Olu Jacobs stepped in

The touching story quickly resonated with Nigerians online who mourned the actor and celebrated his spirit

A Nigerian social media user has moved the internet with a brief but deeply personal memory of the late Olu Jacobs, recalling a small act of kindness from the legendary actor that stayed with him for years.

Princejalil11, writing on X in the wake of Olu Jacobs' death, described an encounter he had with the actor as a young child.

Man remembers legendary actor Olu Jacobs. Photo credit: @Princejalil11/X.

Source: Twitter

He had been at a supermarket with his mother, making a fuss and demanding chocolate, when the Nollywood icon quietly intervened and bought him a few bars.

Olu Jacobs' Quiet Act of Kindness

The moment lasted only seconds in the grand scheme of things, but it was one that @Princejalil11 said he could never forget.

In his own words, he wrote:

"This man saw me disturbing my mom for chocolate as a kid in the supermarket and bought me a couple. I can never forget. rest well legend."

The post captured something that formal tributes often miss: the texture of who a person actually was in private, away from cameras and industry acclaim.

For many Nigerians who grew up watching Olu Jacobs command the screen in dozens of films and television productions, the image of him pausing in a supermarket aisle to settle a child's chocolate craving painted a portrait of warmth that felt entirely in character.

Nigeria Mourns Olu Jacobs

Olu Jacobs was widely regarded as one of the most distinguished actors in Nigerian cinema history, with a career that spanned several decades and earned him a devoted following across generations.

His passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and public figures across the country.

Among those tributes, it was stories like @Princejalil11's that stood out for their intimacy. No fanfare, no cameras, just a generous man and a child who wanted chocolate.

See the post below:

Former neighbour speaks about late Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Sir Jarus shared a personal memory of Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs following news of the actor's death.

Sir Jarus recalled visiting Olu Jacobs unannounced at his Langbasa estate home in 2010 to discuss a deteriorating road in their community.

Source: Legit.ng