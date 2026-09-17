Veteran actress Joke Silva has explained why she continued using her maiden name after marrying legendary actor Olu Jacobs

Silva disclosed that her late husband was the one who advised her not to change her name because “Joke Silva” had already become a strong brand

Her comments have offered a glimpse into how Olu Jacobs supported his wife’s career and encouraged her to preserve the identity she had built for herself

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has disclosed why she did not take her late husband Olu Jacobs’ surname after their marriage.

The actress made the disclosure in an old interview while reflecting on her relationship with the legendary actor, who died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

Joke Silva explains why she continued using her maiden name after marrying legendary actor Olu Jacobs. Photos: Joke Silva.

Source: Instagram

Why Joke Silva Kept Her Maiden Name

According to the 64-year-old actress, it was actually Olu Jacobs who advised her to retain the name she had become known by professionally.

Silva explained that her husband believed “Joke Silva” had already grown into a strong personal brand and changing it could affect the identity she had built throughout her career.

“My husband Olu Jacobs advised me not to change my maiden name from Joke Silva,” she said.

Even after their marriage, the veteran actor reportedly maintained that her established name should remain intact.

“He said it was already a brand and he didn’t want it to affect me later,” Silva added.

Watch the X video of Joke Silva giving reasons for keeping her maiden name here:

Reactions trail Joke Silva's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@SunnyOloyesunny stated:

"Despite ack d fact dat everyone has right 2 his/her own opinion, a lot of pple are still living in d past. Primitive life can't leave many. If Olu&Joke endured it till this end, I think there shld be lessons 2 learn but many who does nt understand marriage ll also run mouth here."

@aleh74369 noted:

"Just like Roti Dominic is now married. If he came back to act movie with a new name it won’t sell compared to if she use the popular brand “Rita Dominic. It’s like how musicians have stage names different from their real names"

@Jixie_e stated:

"Olu Jacobs was living in the future where I married everything was holding everyone back. He chose to build a power couple union instead of accounts."

Silva discloses that her late husband Olu Jacobs was the one who advised her not to change her name. Photos: Olu Jacobs/Joke Silva.

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva celebrates Olu Jacobs at 83

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva had taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Olu Jacobs, as he clocked a new age.

In a post via her Instagram, she recounted meeting her husband when he was 38 and thanked God for his new age of 83.

Acknowledging that their union had been a roller coaster, she glorified God for guiding her and her husband through each day.

Source: Legit.ng