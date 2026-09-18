Anambra State New Media posted a video on Friday, September 18, showing Water Corporation staff protesting over unpaid debts it linked to Peter Obi's governorship

The Anambra government said the debts Obi allegedly incurred between 2006 and 2014 have not been fully cleared to this day

Obi had vowed to quit his 2027 presidential campaign if the Soludo administration could prove he left any debt behind in Anambra

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra State - The Anambra State Government has escalated its dispute with Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), by releasing a video showing Water Corporation workers protesting over unpaid debts it says trace back to his time as governor.

Anambra State New Media posted the five-minute clip on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, September 18, directly challenging Obi's repeated insistence that he left no financial obligations behind when he exited the governorship in 2014.

Anambra State Government releases video of Water Corporation workers protesting over alleged unpaid debts linked to Peter Obi’s tenure as governor. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @AnambraNewMedia

Source: UGC

Anambra govt vs Obi: How row began

The row began after the state's Commissioner for Finance, Izuchukwu Okafor, said during a podcast that Governor Charles Soludo's administration was still settling loans and debts inherited from Obi and other former governors. Obi pushed back, saying he owed nobody when he left office.

He went further in a social media post, claiming he had not only avoided debt but saved over N75 billion in a First Bank account, which he identified by account number.

Obi then issued a direct challenge: if the Soludo administration could produce evidence of even one unpaid debt linked to him, he would abandon his 2027 presidential campaign.

Anambra government's latest response

The state government responded to that vow by publishing old footage of Anambra State Water Corporation employees who, according to the government, had gone unpaid. Alongside the video, Anambra State New Media wrote:

"H.E. Peter Obi, you said you owed no one. You lied. You vowed to quit your 2027 campaign if even one person was shown. Water Corporation staff protested. Records are clear; survivors still testify. Those debts are yet to be fully cleared even today. The records are clear!"

The government stated that the debts shown in the video have persisted beyond Obi's tenure and remain unresolved under the current administration.

Watch the 'video evidence' released by the Anambra government below via the X post:

Read more on Peter Obi

Presidency asks Peter Obi to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency challenged Obi to honour his pledge to quit his presidential campaign if evidence of unpaid liabilities from his time as Anambra governor is established.

The presidency responded to Obi’s threat by asking when he would leave the electoral stage, citing documents it said showed what he owed workers and teachers during his tenure as Anambra governor.

Source: Legit.ng