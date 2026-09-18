Tonto Dikeh opened up during one of her church services, making a startling admission about her past lifestyle

The actress-turned-cleric revealed she had been involved in occultism and heavy substance use before her transformation

Fans flooded the comments section with emotional responses after the video surfaced on her Instagram page

Actress and minister Tonto Dikeh has left many speechless after a video from one of her church services went viral, in which she made a raw and deeply personal confession about surviving her turbulent past.

The mother of one has been holding interdenominational prayer services, which she announced earlier this year. A recording from one of the sessions, shared on her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, 2026, captured the moment she gave an emotional testimony to her congregation.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh gives powerful testimony, shares what kept her alive. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh on surviving her aast

Speaking candidly to those gathered, Tonto admitted that by every logical measure, she should not still be standing. She pointed to what she described as years of involvement in occultism and heavy substance use as reasons she believed her life could have ended far sooner.

Rather than dwelling in despair, however, the actress turned the moment into a challenge for her audience, urging them to find reasons for gratitude even in their lowest seasons. She drew a powerful contrast between her own survival and the condition of those confined to hospital beds, unable to eat or breathe without medical assistance.

Tonto Dikeh shares video of her church service, fans react. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"I should not be alive; I should have died with the lifestyle I lived. With the amount of occultism I did, with the amount of substance that I took, I am not supposed to be living, but guess what, there is breath in my lungs. So my sister and my brother, I do not know the weight of your problem tonight, you are going to praise God because there is something called your prison praise that birthed your prison break. We think we don't have testimony because millions are not in our accounts. How many people are in the hospital that cannot eat without having tubes in their nose? Those that cannot breathe without oxygen. So much has happened in my life that recently I asked God, is this where you are taking me to?"

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about her life:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's testimony

The video drew a wave of heartfelt responses from followers who said the message resonated deeply with them.

@annyzempire noted:

"Who noticed the nails ain't there "

@happiness.2448 wrote:

"Heavenly I know am entering my season of breakthrough."

@tovic967 commented:

"Thank you Jesus I'm still healthy and my kids are healthy too"

@ijenwababy shared:

"Am always longing for Fridays. More grace my mama."

@ogechucks1 said:

"More Grace my Beautiful Ada El-Roi"

@porsh_kelly reacted:

"Happy so see all the lord is doing with you"

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband visits his daughter

Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill had shared a video of his visit to his first child at school amid the marriage saga involving his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The couple had shared posts about their marriage after rumours surfaced alleging that they were estranged.

His video sparked reactions from fans, with many praising Churchill for being a present father to his children, while others took the opportunity to ask about Rosy Meurer’s children.

Source: Legit.ng