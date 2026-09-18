The mother of the slain Accord Party chieftain Emir spoke out after her son was killed at a motor park in Ile Ife on September 13, 2026

The elderly woman revealed she had long feared for her son's life and took steps to protect him before his death

Social media users shared divided reactions to the grieving mother's emotional appearance

The mother of Olamilekan Ajagungbade, popularly known as Emir, has spoken publicly for the first time since her son's killing shook Ile Ife last week.

The Accord Party chieftain's life was tragically taken at a motor park on September 13, 2026, sending shockwaves through the community.

Reactions as Emir Olamilekan Ajagungbade's mother breaks silence after son's death in Ile Ife. Photo credit@emirolamilekanajagungbade

Source: Instagram

In a video that began circulating on Friday, September 18, 2026, his mother was seen among mourners who gathered to pay their final respects.

The elderly woman addressed those present, admitting she had long been aware that her son's life was in danger.

She said she had done everything within her power to keep him safe, but ultimately acknowledged that matters of life and death rest beyond human control. She urged those around her to go through her phone, saying the messages and conversations on it would reveal just how far she had gone in her efforts to protect him.

Fans continue mourning Emir Olamilekan Ajagungbade's demise. Photo credit@emirolamilekanajagungbade

Source: Instagram

Ile Ife mourns Emir's death

Emir's death has left a deep wound in Ile Ife, with many residents and supporters still processing the loss of the prominent political figure. The manner of his killing, at a public motor park, has drawn significant attention and stirred strong emotions across social media.

Here is the Instagram video of Emir's mother speaking about his son's demise:

Fans react to Emir's mother's video

The footage of his mother speaking drew a wave of responses online, with users expressing grief, sympathy, and some sharp disagreement over her words.

@beehive607 wrote:

"Abiamo tooto may his soul rest in perfect peace"

@hekassem commented:

"Hmmm O ma se oooo."

@kidbosssss said:

"God said that the blood of the poor will be in the progress of the rich, it is not bad mummy."

@renis_pearl reacted:

"God said his blood must be among, Mama, God didn't say such...when are we going to stop blaming God for human error?"

@nanaveiil____ wrote:

"This is deep."

@lola_oflagos_tmc shared:

"Make una leave me oo hear talk oo, your son na good person? My own is that everybody creating problems in ile ife will be taken."

Adeleke speaks after losing his ally

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered police to arrest suspects linked to the killing of Emir Ajagungbade.

The governor also announced plans to reintroduce a Park Management System and issue an Executive Order to restore order in motor parks across Osun State.

Source: Legit.ng