Toyin Abraham has rejected her inclusion in the Lagos State APC Campaign Council after her name appeared among entertainment personalities on the list

The actress said she had already made her position clear about staying away from politics and asked the public to disregard her reported appointment.

Her clarification came hours after the APC released its campaign council structure ahead of its scheduled inauguration in Lagos on September 18

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has publicly distanced herself from the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council after her name appeared on its list.

The party had listed the actress alongside entertainment figures including Jide Kosoko, Eniola Badmus, Pasuma and other industry personalities in its Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate.

But Toyin has now made her position clear.

Toyin Abraham rejects her inclusion in the Lagos State APC Campaign Council. Photo: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham gives reason for rejection

Reacting to her reported inclusion, the actress said she was not a member of the campaign council and had no intention of joining any campaign committee.

“I’m not a member of any campaign council. I have said it recently, I am staying out of politics,” she wrote, asking the public to disregard the inclusion of her name.

Her statement came on Thursday, September 17, the same day the campaign council list was released.

The APC’s published structure had placed Toyin under its Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate, alongside several prominent actors and musicians.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka was listed as director, with Jide Kosoko as co-director and Eniola Badmus as deputy director.

The wider campaign council is scheduled for inauguration on Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja.

Source: Legit.ng