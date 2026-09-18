The mother of late blogger Hushbobby went on Instagram to make shocking accusations against the hospital that treated her son

She claimed doctors failed to respond after the family paid, and nurses allowed her son to bathe unsupervised during his illness

Nurses reportedly covered their faces when she attempted to film them during her emotional confrontation

The mother of late blogger and media personality Hushbobby has broken her silence, accusing hospital staff of gross negligence that she believes contributed to her son's death.

Hushbobby passed away after a brief illness. Fellow content creator Peller announced the sad news on Thursday, 17 September 2026, leaving fans and followers in mourning.

Reactions as Hushbobby's mother accuses hospital of negligence in late blogger's death. Photo credit@hushbobby_media

Source: Instagram

The following day, Friday, 18 September 2026, the grieving mother took to Instagram to share a video in which she directly confronted staff at the hospital where her son had been treated.

Mother calls out doctors and nurses

Peller speaks about Hushbobby's death after sending him money. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In the emotional video, she revealed that the family had already deposited money at the facility, yet the doctor on call never showed up when he was needed.

The aggrieved mother said the family repeatedly tried to reach the medical officer, but their efforts went unanswered.

She also turned her attention to the nursing staff, claiming they failed to monitor her son adequately and allowed him to go and take a bath on his own without any intervention, despite his condition.

When she attempted to capture the faces of the nurses present during the confrontation, they all shielded their faces to avoid being identified on camera.

Here is the Instagram video of Hushbbobby's mother:

Fans react to hospital negligence claims

The video drew an outpouring of grief and anger from social media users, many of whom shared their own painful encounters with the Nigerian healthcare system.

@ruchijoyluxury wrote:

"God don't allow us to have emergency situations in this country"

@fearnotbroka said:

"Make God Dey help us omo"

@maxy_lowkee reacted:

"Oh May his soul rest in peace."

@celebrity__stanley__alum commented:

"it is well very anyhow country"

@johnjob279 shared:

"Na God save me last year na so one hospital nearly take my life because of their own self interest person wey go do operation no dey around this pple keep me for 3 days dey scope me thank God i left there to another hospital."

@real_succex wrote:

"For real thats how one of my Coursemates died back then in year 2 they rushed him to an hospital like this not knowing it was where he would pass on and the so called hospital collected money just like this It's hurts RIP 🪦 Brotherly"

Emir's mother opens up about late son

Legit.ng reported that the mother of slain Accord Party chieftain Emir spoke out following the tragic death of her son at a motor park in Ile-Ife on September 13, 2026.

The elderly woman, who was visibly emotional while speaking about the incident, revealed that she had long been worried about her son’s safety.

According to her, her concerns became serious enough for her to take steps she believed would help protect him before his untimely death. Her account added an emotional dimension to the incident, as she reflected on the fears she carried as a mother and the efforts she made to keep her son safe.

Source: Legit.ng