Canada’s immigration department, IRCC, has issued 13 tips to help applicants avoid unnecessary delays when submitting applications

The department advised applicants to provide complete and accurate information, submit all required documents, and follow photo and payment requirements

IRCC also urged applicants to declare all family members, keep their contact details updated, sign and date applications, and respond promptly to requests for additional information

Canada’s immigration department has urged applicants to ensure their applications are complete and accurate to avoid unnecessary processing delays.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the guidance on its verified X account on Friday, September 18, outlining steps applicants should take before submitting an application.

Canada’s immigration department, IRCC, shares 12 tips to help applicants avoid delays. Photo credits: vitapix, sockagphoto

Source: Getty Images

Apply online and provide complete information

IRCC advised applicants to apply online whenever possible, saying this can help avoid unnecessary delays.

Applicants should answer every question on their forms completely and accurately. Where a question does not apply, they should use “N/A” where appropriate.

The department also urged applicants to provide all required documents and submit certified translations for documents that are not in English or French.

Applicants were advised not to send original documents unless IRCC specifically requests them.

Check photos, family details and contact information

IRCC said applicants should submit only the documents requested for their application to avoid slowing down Canadian immigration processing.

It also advised applicants to carefully follow its photo specifications, warning that incorrect photographs can cause delays.

Applicants should declare all family members, including those who are not immigrating to Canada, according to the guidance.

The department further urged applicants to double-check their contact information to ensure they receive important updates about their applications.

Confirm payment and respond to requests

Before submitting an application, IRCC advised applicants to ensure that they have signed and dated their forms.

Applicants should also confirm that the payment amount and payment method are correct before applying.

IRCC said applicants should respond promptly whenever the department requests additional information or documents, as this helps keep applications moving through the processing system.

Canada immigration: IRCC tips to avoid application delays

Apply online whenever possible to avoid unnecessary delays. Answer every question completely and accurately, using “N/A” when needed. Include all required documents (link to doc webpage) to prevent processing delays. Provide certified translations for any documents not in English or French. Do not send original documents unless specifically asked. Submit only the documents requested to avoid slowing down your application. Follow photo requirements carefully; incorrect photos can delay processing. Declare all family members, even if they are not immigrating to Canada. Double-check your contact information so you don't miss important updates. Sign and date your application before submitting it. Confirm your payment amount and method are correct before applying. Respond to IRCC requests quickly to keep your application moving forward.

IRCC Announces Tips for Working Legally in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that IRCC announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

The message was directed at foreign nationals currently working in Canada on work permits.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

Source: Legit.ng