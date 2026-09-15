Aliko Dangote addressed the long-standing question about having a male heir during a recent television interview

The billionaire revealed a signed agreement to donate one-third of his estate to the Aliko Dangote Foundation

Dangote also opened up about the humble beginnings of his business empire and shared advice for young Africans

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has finally addressed questions about his lack of a male child, saying it is simply not something he has been chasing.

The President of Dangote Industries Limited, who is 69 years old, spoke candidly during an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, when a question was put to him about whether he still wished for a son to carry on the family name.

Dangote opens up about fatherhood and not having a male child. Credit: @alikodangote

Source: Getty Images

His response was disarmingly straightforward. "That is not my priority because God controls everything. You can pray for God to give you a son, but he might be the one to take down the name of the family. Sometimes, when God doesn't give you something, don't push," he said.

Dangote on his three daughters

Far from expressing regret, Dangote made clear that he sees his daughters, Mariya, Halima and Fatima, as a source of immense pride.

"I don't think a son would have done better than the three daughters I have," he said.

The remarks arrived in the middle of broader conversations about succession and his legacy.

His daughter Halima, a trustee of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, had previously disclosed that the family reached an agreement to dedicate 33 per cent of his estate to philanthropy. Dangote confirmed this during the interview, saying a formal document has already been signed.

"It's a paper that we've signed an agreement that in case anything happens, because I won't live forever, that one-third belongs to Dangote Foundation, and the foundation should pass that money to people," he said.

According to Forbes, Dangote currently holds an estimated net worth of $51.3 billion.

Advice for Young Africans and His Own Humble Start

The billionaire also used the opportunity to reflect on what it truly takes to build lasting success, offering a direct message to young people.

"Work hard, be consistent, focused and know what you want to do. You can't be a jack of all trades; concentrate, you will get there, and don't be too much in a hurry," he said.

He also cast his mind back to how it all began, noting that his empire did not start at the top.

"I started business only selling four trucks as a distributor and not an importer," Dangote said, a reminder that one of the world's wealthiest men built his fortune from very modest foundations.

Dangote addresses questions about having no male child among his three children. Photo: Dangote.

Source: UGC

Dangote offers Nigerians chance to own shares in refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, said on Monday that domestic workers, traders, drivers, cooks, and managers will all be eligible to buy shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals when it launches its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Dangote announced the signing ceremony for the IPO's registration documents in Lagos, calling the offer an "IPO for the people" designed to give ordinary Nigerians and other Africans a direct stake in Africa's largest oil refinery.

Source: Legit.ng