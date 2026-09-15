The UAE government announced six key benefits tied to its Golden Residency programme, which grants long-term stay without a sponsor

Golden Residency holders can sponsor spouses, children of any age, parents, and domestic workers under the programme

Eligible applicants outside the UAE receive a six-month multiple-entry visa to complete their Golden Residency procedures

The United Arab Emirates has outlined six key benefits available to foreigners who hold its Golden Residency, shedding fresh light on one of the country's most sought-after long-term visa programmes.

The Golden Residency is administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). According to the UAE government, the programme grants eligible individuals long-term residency for a period of ten years, with automatic renewal and no requirement for a national sponsor.

UAE reveals 6 key benefits foreigners can access with Golden Residency. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Tim de Waele

Source: Getty Images

UAE Golden Residency: 6 key benefits

Below is the full list of benefits available to Golden Residency holders:

1. Sponsor-free long-term residency: Holders enjoy a ten-year renewable residency without needing a local sponsor, offering considerable peace of mind and stability.

2. Family residence permits: Golden Residency holders can obtain residence permits for their spouses, children of any age, and parents, covering the entire immediate family unit.

3. Freedom to live, work, study, and invest: Holders are entitled to the same freedoms and benefits available to standard UAE residents, including the ability to pursue employment and business opportunities.

4. Domestic worker sponsorship: Holders are permitted to sponsor domestic workers in line with applicable UAE regulations and procedures.

5. Six-month multiple-entry visa for applicants abroad: Eligible individuals who are outside the UAE when applying are granted a six-month, multiple-entry visa, which is renewable for an additional six months, to allow them to complete the necessary residency procedures.

6. Family protection in the event of the sponsor's death: Should a Golden Residency holder pass away, their sponsored family members are permitted to remain in the UAE for the full remaining duration of their valid residence permits.

Who the UAE Golden Residency targets

The programme is positioned as a long-term stability tool aimed at investors, professionals, and other high-value contributors to the UAE's economy.

By removing the traditional sponsorship requirement and extending residency rights to entire families, the UAE government aims to make the country an attractive destination for skilled foreigners seeking a permanent base in the region.

UAE sets income requirement for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit in the country.

The financial requirement depends on the applicant’s housing arrangement, with those receiving accommodation from their employer required to earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000.

Source: Legit.ng