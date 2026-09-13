Tochi Wigwe, daughter of late banker Herbert Wigwe, is reportedly preparing to marry investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu

The reported couple are said to be planning a low-key ceremony, with details being kept away from the public

Wilson reportedly shared a close friendship with Tochi’s late brother, Chizi Wigwe, who died alongside their parents in a 2024 helicopter crash

The family of late Nigerian banking giant Herbert Wigwe may be preparing for another major family moment, as his daughter, Otutochi “Tochi” Wigwe, is reportedly set to get married.

Tochi, 28, is said to be in a relationship with Lagos-based investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu, with sources familiar with the development telling THEWILL that the pair are planning a private wedding.

While neither Tochi nor Wilson has publicly confirmed the reported plans, the development has drawn attention because of Wilson’s connection to the Wigwe family.

Tochi Wigwe is reportedly preparing to marry investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu. Photos: Tochi Wigwe/Wilson Aikhomu.

Source: Instagram

A relationship kept away from the spotlight

According to the report, the couple has deliberately kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Sources familiar with the development reportedly said the wedding is expected to be low-key, suggesting that the pair may prefer to celebrate the occasion with close family and friends rather than turn it into a major public event.

There has been no official statement from either family regarding the reported wedding.

But there is another part of the story that makes the development particularly significant.

Wilson knew Tochi’s late brother

Wilson is not entirely new to the Wigwe family.

The investment executive is reportedly a close friend of Tochi’s late brother, Chizi Wigwe.

Chizi was the eldest son of Herbert and Chizoba Wigwe. He died at 29 alongside his parents in a helicopter crash in Southern California on February 9, 2024.

The tragedy claimed the lives of Herbert, his wife Chizoba, and their son Chizi, leaving Tochi as the eldest surviving daughter of the family.

Almost two years later, the reported wedding plans involving someone who knew Chizi closely add an emotional dimension to the development.

Wilson is a Lagos-based investment professional and the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty.

He is also linked to Ocean Marine Solutions, a company where his late father, Rear Admiral Joseph “Joe” Omozuwa Aikhomu, reportedly served as a director, shareholder, and former chairman.

He is the nephew of Admiral Augustus Akhabue Aikhomu, who served as Nigeria’s Chief of General Staff under General Ibrahim Babangida between 1986 and 1993.

Meanwhile, Tochi has continued to build her own path while preserving her father's legacy.

Herbert Wigwe died alongside his wife and son in a helicopter crash in Southern California on February 9, 2024. Photo: Herbert Wigwe.

Source: UGC

Herbert Wigwe: List of Governors on Aso Ebi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, the former group managing director and chief executive officer of Access Bank Holdings, who died on February 9, 2024, was taken to his final home on Saturday, March 9, as his funeral service was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Numerous tributes have been paid to the late billionaire, with political figures and business community members recounting their remarkable experiences with the departed business mogul.

Source: Legit.ng