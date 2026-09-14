Former Benue Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed he provided his vehicle to NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi during a recent visit to the state

Governor Hyacinth Alia's spokesperson alleged a state investigation traced the Toyota Land Cruiser used to convey Obi from Makurdi Airport to Ortom

Ortom dismissed suggestions that the gesture amounted to political collaboration, despite having declared support for President Tinubu in 2027

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has come forward to explain why he provided his personal vehicle to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi during Obi's visit to the state last Tuesday, September 8.

Speaking through his media aide, Terver Akase, Ortom said the decision was driven purely by courtesy, arguing that it would have been "petty, inhospitable and beneath the dignity of a former governor" to refuse a fellow former governor and prominent political figure basic assistance.

Samuel Ortom defended giving Peter Obi his vehicle during the Benue visit, rejecting political interpretations. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom/Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi had travelled to Benue as part of a humanitarian visit to meet victims and families affected by the June 2025 massacre in Yelewata.

His trip, however, ran into trouble when youths reportedly blocked his convoy near Gyado Villa, a short distance from Makurdi Airport.

How the controversy started

Governor Hyacinth Alia's Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, later alleged that a state government investigation had traced the vehicle used to transport Obi from the airport back to Ortom, Punch reported

Tersoo identified the vehicle as a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GWA 608 BT, saying Federal Road Safety Corps records showed it was registered in Ortom's name and linked to his Judges Quarters address in Makurdi.

The governor's aide also questioned why Ortom, who has publicly declared backing for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, would lend his vehicle to a rival candidate.

Ortom defends his decision

Ortom rejected any suggestion that his action carried political meaning. He described the gesture as humanitarian in nature, saying Obi visited Benue on a mission of compassion and deserved to be treated with respect, Vanguard reported.

"Peter Obi is a former governor, a presidential candidate and one of the most prominent political figures in the country," Ortom said, adding that denying him support would have reflected poorly on him personally.

He called efforts to politicise the matter "ridiculous and shameful," accusing the Alia administration of turning a straightforward act of hospitality into unnecessary controversy.

Ortom also addressed questions about his political loyalties, acknowledging that he supported Obi during the 2023 presidential election but insisting that he had since made his position clear, having publicly declared support for President Tinubu in the 2027 race. He said that backing Tinubu did not mean he was obligated to treat Obi with hostility or deny him basic courtesy.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month.

Ortom declares support for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he has no regrets about the position he took.

The former governor explained that his support for Tinubu was a calculated political move taken after Nigerians delivered their mandate in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng