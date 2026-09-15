Dangote Refinery has promised to reward qualifying retail investors with up to two bonus shares for holding public-offer shares for two years

Investors must subscribe to at least 10 shares and hold them continuously; secondary-market buyers are excluded

The 4.1 billion-share offer is priced at N525, allowing retail participation from N5,250 through approved platforms

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE has unveiled a bonus-share incentive that could reward retail investors who buy shares in its public offer and hold onto them for up to two years.

Under the retail incentive programme, eligible investors will receive one additional share for every 10 shares subscribed to and held continuously for 12 months after the company’s listing.

Dangote Refinery announces share giveaway to retail investors, lists criteria to qualify. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Investors who retain their qualifying shares for another 12 months will receive a second additional share, potentially earning two bonus shares over two years.

Chuka Eseka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vetiva Capital Management, parent company of the lead issuing house, disclosed the incentive while speaking about the refinery’s public offer.

Investors must meet key conditions

Eseka explained that the scheme is aimed at encouraging retail participation while rewarding investors willing to remain shareholders for the longer term.

To qualify, an investor must subscribe to at least 10 shares during the public offer and retain the qualifying shares continuously for the required period.

“It’s a retail incentive programme. To be eligible, you need to subscribe to at least 10 units,” Eseka said.

He explained that investors who retain the shares for 12 months will receive an additional share, while those who continue holding for another 12 months will qualify for another bonus share, according to a report by Premium Time.

This means an investor who meets the conditions could receive up to two additional shares over the first two years following the refinery’s listing.

However, there is an important restriction.

Secondary market buyers excluded

According to Eseka, investors who wait until Dangote Refinery is listed and then purchase its shares on the secondary market will not qualify for the incentive.

The bonus-share programme is specifically reserved for eligible retail investors who participate directly in the public offer and meet the minimum subscription and holding requirements.

The structure effectively provides Dangote Refinery with an incentive to attract retail investors while potentially reducing early selling pressure after listing.

Dangote Refinery offers 4.1 billion shares

Dangote Refinery opened its order book on Monday for its initial public offering, beginning a month-long capital-raising exercise targeting investors.

The public offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at N525 each and is scheduled to close on October 13, according to the offer prospectus.

At N525 per share, the minimum subscription of 10 shares means a retail investor can participate with N5,250, excluding any applicable transaction costs.

Eseka said investors can subscribe through approved digital investment platforms or traditional stockbrokers participating in the offer.

Nigerian investors to get a bonus share offer from Dangote Refinery. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The bonus arrangement adds another attraction to one of Nigeria’s most closely watched public offers, particularly for small investors seeking exposure to the massive refinery.

Rather than rewarding short-term trading, however, the incentive comes with a clear message: invest through the public offer and stay invested to qualify.

10 things to know after buying Dangote Refinery shares

Legit.ng earlier reported that for Nigerians looking to buy shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, submitting an application and making payment are only the beginning of the investment journey.

The company is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 each through its initial public offering (IPO), with a minimum subscription of 10 shares costing ₦5,250. The offer is scheduled to run from September 14 to October 13, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng