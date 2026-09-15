The UAE has set a minimum financial contribution of AED 2,000,000 for humanitarian pioneers seeking Golden Residency

The amount is equivalent to roughly N721 million, placing the threshold well beyond the reach of most applicants

The UAE published the financial requirement on its official website as part of the Golden Residency eligibility criteria

The United Arab Emirates has officially stated how much a humanitarian pioneer must contribute before qualifying for its prestigious Golden Residency, and the figure runs into the hundreds of millions in naira equivalent.

According to information published on the UAE's official website, any applicant seeking Golden Residency on humanitarian grounds must be a financial supporter of humanitarian work, with a minimum contribution of AED 2,000,000 (N721,867,938).

Golden Residency: UAE mentions contribution required to qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/OMER MESSINGER/Tim de Waele

Source: Getty Images

UAE Golden Residency requirements for humanitarian pioneers

The website states the requirement plainly: "The applicant must be a financial supporter of humanitarian work, with contributions of at least AED 2,000,000, or its equivalent."

What the AED 2 million threshold means

The Golden Residency is one of the UAE's long-term visa categories, designed to attract individuals who make meaningful contributions to the country or to broader causes, including investors, professionals, and humanitarian figures.

By setting the bar at AED 2,000,000, the UAE has made clear that only individuals with substantial financial capacity will qualify through the humanitarian pioneer route. The requirement is not a donation made upon application but rather a reflection of prior contributions the applicant must already have made to humanitarian work.

The naira equivalent of roughly N721 million places the threshold far beyond what most Nigerians could realistically achieve, even as interest in UAE residency continues to grow amid the ongoing wave of emigration from Nigeria.

UAE announces financial requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had outlined the minimum monthly earnings foreigners are required to have before they can qualify for a residency permit.

The required income varies based on an applicant’s accommodation arrangement. Foreigners whose employers provide housing must earn at least AED 3,000 per month, while those who arrange their own accommodation must earn a minimum of AED 4,000.

Source: Legit.ng