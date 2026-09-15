Barry has become the first confirmed finalist of BBNaija Season 11 after winning the Week 8 Head of House challenge and securing the ultimate veto power

The new HoH was also given the power to save one housemate from the eviction race and chose Aikou

With Barry guaranteed a place in the finale, 11 housemates are now facing possible eviction as the race for the N160 million grand prize intensifies

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 house has entered a crucial stage, with one housemate already securing a place in the finale while 11 others fight to remain in the competition.

Barry emerged as the Week 8 Head of House on Monday evening, but his victory came with an even bigger reward.

11 housemates are now facing possible eviction as the race for the N160 million. Photos: BBNaija.

Source: Instagram

Barry secures spot in finale

After emerging as HoH, Barry was announced as the holder of the ultimate veto power, giving him immunity for the next two weeks.

The development also made him the first housemate to secure a spot in the Season 11 finale officially.

But Barry was not done making major decisions.

Big Brother allowed the remaining housemates to pitch themselves to the new HoH, explaining why they deserved to be saved from possible eviction.

Each housemate, except Bells, had two minutes to make their case.

When the time came to make his choice, Barry selected Aikou, removing him from the eviction list.

11 housemates now in danger

With Barry safe and Aikou rescued, the remaining housemates now face a difficult battle for survival.

Eleven housemates have been placed up for possible eviction, adding another layer of tension to a season that has already seen 11 contestants leave the show.

The stakes are particularly high this year, with the eventual winner set to take home a record N160 million grand prize.

Watch the X video of the moment Barry sealed his finalist spot after winning HOH here:

Reactions trail Barry HOH victory

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@_serwah07 stated:

"What haven’t they called us. Dragged us! Insulted us! But our boy kept his head up. He truly deserves it"

@yakubu_gra44348 noted:

"Congratulations Mr Barry Well deserved head of house at the right time"

Barry was announced as the holder of the ultimate veto power. Photos: Barry.

Source: UGC

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng