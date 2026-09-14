Akeem Bodunrin, known as Iyeru, died on Saturday evening, September 12, at his home in Ogun State

The OGSPAM chairman was a prominent figure in Ogun State's transport sector with ties to the NURTW

A video circulating on X showed mourners carrying his remains to the graveside for an Islamic burial

Alhaji Akeem Bodunrin, popularly called Iyeru, the Chairman of the Ogun State Park Management Services (OGSPAM), has passed away, leaving Nigeria's transport community in mourning.

Iyeru reportedly died on the evening of Saturday, September 12, 2026, at his residence in Ogun State.

OGSPAM chairman Iyeru is laid to rest after his death in Ogun. Photo: iyeru

Source: Facebook

The circumstances surrounding his death had not been officially confirmed at the time of this report.

Who was Iyeru?

Beyond his role as OGSPAM chairman, Iyeru had a long history in Ogun State's transport sector.

He previously served as Chairman of the Abeokuta South Local Government Area and also held the position of Ita Oshin unit Chairman under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

OGSPAM is one of the bodies responsible for coordinating motor park operations and transport activities across Ogun State.

Following his passing, his remains were laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

A video that circulated on X on September 13 captured mourners carrying his body from his home to the graveside.

Watch the X video showing Iyeru's burial below:

Nigerians react to Iyeru's death

Tributes poured in on social media as news of his death spread:

@wo_sanya wrote:

"Iyeru Olofa! Erin lo! Former head OGSPAM, former Chairman Abeokuta South LGA, former ita oshin unit NURTW Chairman 🕊️🕊️ Na MC personal person o."

@Toshohenry commented:

"MC Bois just falling right left and center .... Something is cooking somewhere....."

@dondrayworld reacted:

"And keji left not up to 1 and half year 🤦‍♂️ his first born 🤦‍♂️ chaii what a life"

@Yemih_Adegbola shared:

"Omo!!... Someone was telling me about it this evening I couldn't believe it.... But then ....Such is Life 💥"

@AkanbiYinka3 wrote:

"Really The man head OGSPAM na, former ita oshin unit NURTW Chairman 🕊️🕊️ Ahhh......."

@kaysixx6 said:

"May his soul rest in peace 🥹🥹🥹"

Iyeru is buried in Ogun as footage of the former NURTW chairman’s final rites surfaces. Photo: iyeru

Source: Facebook

Gunmen kill NURTW official Toba Ijaya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Ijaya and the Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, died after armed men intercepted and opened fire on his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis while he was returning home from a visit to his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

Images and videos circulating after the attack showed the white vehicle riddled with bullet holes, while early accounts suggested that Ajiboye and others inside survived with injuries before later reports confirmed that the union official succumbed to his wounds; the identities of the attackers have not yet been established.

Lagos NURTW chairman Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, later mourned Ajiboye in a tribute, describing him as a loyal friend, dependable ally and committed pillar of the union and their shared political structure, while extending his condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and the wider NURTW community.

Source: Legit.ng