Davido Finally Opens Up His Plans for the 2027 Presidential Election, People React
- Davido weighed in on a viral video of Peter Obi breaking down his wealth and challenging other politicians to match his financial transparency
- The singer's blunt social media comment sparked immediate reactions from Nigerians online
- A netizen then turned the heat on Davido over his silence during elections, and the singer fired back
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Davido has broken his silence on the 2027 presidential election conversation, and Nigerians have a lot to say about it.
It started with a clip that circulated widely online showing NDC’s Peter Obi walking through his business background, financial history, and how he built his wealth before stepping into public office.
Obi also issued a challenge, calling on other politicians to account for their assets and finances with the same level of openness.
The video quickly became a talking point across Nigerian social media, drawing reactions from fans, critics, and public figures alike.
Davido Weighs In on Peter Obi's Challenge
Singer Davido entered the conversation by sharing his take on the viral clip. His reaction was short but pointed, suggesting that other political figures would not be willing or able to meet Obi's standard of financial disclosure.
His comment, "None of them can try it," captured the mood of many Nigerians who have long questioned the transparency of politicians regarding their sources of wealth.
Nigerians React to Davido's Comment
The singer's entry into the debate did not go unnoticed. One netizen pushed back, calling out what they described as selective timing in Davido's political commentary:
"No be when presidential election reach you go turn to deaf and dumb oh, now your mouth dey sharp, keep it up."
Davido was unfazed, responding directly with:
"Nah, by force? 😀"
The exchange drew further reactions online, with many Nigerians split between applauding his response to Obi's video and questioning why the Afrobeats star tends to go quiet during actual election cycles before speaking up when the political heat dies down.
“Na everything I go dey pay for?”: Davido playfully forces Israel DMW to pay his bills, his reaction trends
See the viral conversation below:
Billionaire Ochacho discloses what Davido told him years ago
Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho revealed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago
Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album
The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.