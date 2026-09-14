Davido weighed in on a viral video of Peter Obi breaking down his wealth and challenging other politicians to match his financial transparency

The singer's blunt social media comment sparked immediate reactions from Nigerians online

A netizen then turned the heat on Davido over his silence during elections, and the singer fired back

Davido has broken his silence on the 2027 presidential election conversation, and Nigerians have a lot to say about it.

It started with a clip that circulated widely online showing NDC’s Peter Obi walking through his business background, financial history, and how he built his wealth before stepping into public office.

Davido breaks silence on his plans for the 2027 presidential election. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Obi also issued a challenge, calling on other politicians to account for their assets and finances with the same level of openness.

The video quickly became a talking point across Nigerian social media, drawing reactions from fans, critics, and public figures alike.

Davido’s latest 2027 election revelation sparks reactions online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido Weighs In on Peter Obi's Challenge

Singer Davido entered the conversation by sharing his take on the viral clip. His reaction was short but pointed, suggesting that other political figures would not be willing or able to meet Obi's standard of financial disclosure.

His comment, "None of them can try it," captured the mood of many Nigerians who have long questioned the transparency of politicians regarding their sources of wealth.

Nigerians React to Davido's Comment

The singer's entry into the debate did not go unnoticed. One netizen pushed back, calling out what they described as selective timing in Davido's political commentary:

"No be when presidential election reach you go turn to deaf and dumb oh, now your mouth dey sharp, keep it up."

Davido was unfazed, responding directly with:

"Nah, by force? 😀"

The exchange drew further reactions online, with many Nigerians split between applauding his response to Obi's video and questioning why the Afrobeats star tends to go quiet during actual election cycles before speaking up when the political heat dies down.

See the viral conversation below:

Billionaire Ochacho discloses what Davido told him years ago

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho revealed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago

Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng