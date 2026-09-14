Lere Olayinka, aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, called out Peter Obi over a viral video showing his wife carrying a luxury bag

The Hermès bag was valued at £131,938.81, equivalent to over N250 million, sparking a heated debate online

Olayinka linked the bag to Obi's reputation for frugality, mocking the politician's claim of owning only one wristwatch

A video showing Peter Obi's wife carrying what appears to be a high-end Hermès bag has ignited fresh controversy online, with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, seizing on the footage to take a swipe at the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Olayinka posted his reaction on Instagram on Saturday, 13 September 2026, zeroing in on the price tag of the luxury item. According to him, the bag seen with Peter Obi's wife is valued at £131,938.81, which he pegged at over N250 million.

Reactions as Wike's aide Lere Olayinka knocks Peter Obi over wife's N250m Hermès bag. Photo credit@lereolayionka/@margretobi

Source: Instagram

Olayinka mocks Obi's "Modest" image

The aide did not hold back in his post, using the sighting to challenge Obi's well-crafted public image as a frugal, no-nonsense politician. In his words:

"Wife of His Holiness, St Peteru Obi, a very modest politician, who does not give Shishi, showing the modesty of her husband with a £131,938.81 (over N250m) Hermes Bag. Reason he does not want his wife to appear in public with him. Make his lies of I HAVE ONLY ONE WRIST WATCH no come cast."

Fans defend Peter Obi over his wife's Hermes bag. Photo credit@petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of comments from supporters and critics alike.

Here is the Instagram post made by Lere Olayinka about Peter Obi below:

Fans defend Peter Obi's wife

Many social media users pushed back against Olayinka's argument, insisting that Obi's business wealth, built long before his political career, is enough to fund his wife's lifestyle without public funds being involved.

@maladokas wrote:

"He is successful business man first before becoming a politician. Not like the regular politicians that have no other source of income. His wife can have whatever she desires as the husband can afford it from his pocket. Funds used for this bag is not from allocation. Bless you Sr."

@asmee_concept fired back:

"Atleast we Know Peter Obi Address before Politics what about your oga where was his address before politics? Mumu Man."

@ogwaudeh added:

"He was a very very successful business man before politics, still doing great business even in politics? Tell us Wike's source outside politics."

@tcheady_g was blunt in his response:

"You think say Peter Obi na your mate? Thank your stars for the internet."

Not all the comments were combative. Some users appeared to rally behind Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

@bi_cee_ declared:

"Our incoming 1st lady looking pretty "

@harrylive8 chimed in:

"See our first lady. 2027. Grey hair is suppose to be wise."

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng