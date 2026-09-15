A video capturing Pastor Adeboye's wife correcting him about his outfit at a formal event has gone viral on Instagram

The clip, filmed at what appeared to be a wedding ceremony in Lagos, showed the couple arriving in elegant attire

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, praising the pair's bond and calling them goals for 'kingdom marriage'

A candid moment between Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife has set social media buzzing after a video captured her quietly correcting him about his outfit during a formal event in Lagos.

The footage, shared on Instagram, shows elegantly dressed guests filing into what appears to be a church service, with floral decorations lining the aisle.

Moment Pastor Adeboye’s wife corrected him over his outfit goes viral. Credit: @pastoreaadeboye

Source: Instagram

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, Pastor Adeboye's wife was spotted nudging him over the cap he was wearing, drawing immediate attention from viewers who found the exchange both relatable and endearing.

A Moment That Resonated With Fans

The clip struck a chord because of how naturally it unfolded. Rather than a grand public gesture, it was a quiet, familiar interaction between a couple clearly comfortable with each other, and that intimacy is exactly what made it spread.

Fans were quick to point out that even one of Nigeria's most prominent religious figures is not exempt from a gentle reminder from his partner.

The video gained significant traction, with thousands of users sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Watch the viral moment between Pastor Adeboye and his wife:

What fans said about Pastor Adeboye’s wife

The reactions ranged from humour to heartfelt admiration. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

@jolowokarina wrote:

"Anytime I see Daddy and Mummy together, I just do pray our generation would truly understand the definition of kingdom marriage. Not just two Christian couple coming together but coming together for a kingdom assignment."

@oluutoyin reacted:

"Women are the same everywhere 😂😂. We obey them all the same"

@christbeauty79 commented:

"Marry a man that listens to you 😍"

@chubymercy shared:

"Honestly, they will still be hubby and wife for heaven 😂"

@simioladinni wrote:

"A Baby boy and his babe 😍❤️❤️"

@biyimatthew said:

"😍 mama mi! She stands on business any day! I just love her sooooo much ❤️ and daddy is so attentive to her! My heart could explode"

@biyimatthew also jokingly described the moment:

"Mama was like, ' Daddy, remove that cap; we are now in church. Daddy: Oh yeah, that's true 😍."

Pastor Adeboye’s wife draws attention with her reaction to his outfit. Credit: @pastoreaadeboye

Source: Instagram

RCCG members clash with security officers

Legit.ng had reported that a video from the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress weekend went viral after showing a tense confrontation between attendees and security personnel at the Redemption Camp.

The incident reportedly began after some worshippers were unable to leave the venue, with one man claiming he had been trapped for about two hours. According to him, security officers allegedly told attendees that the restriction was based on an order from Pastor Adeboye.

Tensions reportedly escalated when a fire service truck attempted to leave the premises. Those who had parked their vehicles around the exit were subsequently asked to move their cars to allow the emergency vehicle to pass.

Source: Legit.ng