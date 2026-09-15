Peller stirred drama during a livestream after comparing streaming figures between Ochacho's son and popular rapper Champz

The content creator quickly changed course mid-conversation after realising the weight of the comparison he had made

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many pointing out that Peller may have underestimated Champz's reach

Nigerian content creator Peller found himself in hot water during a recent livestream after casually comparing the streaming numbers of Ochacho's son to those of young rapper Champz, only to quickly walk back his position once the implications of the comparison dawned on him.

The clip, which was filmed in what appeared to be a gaming studio setting complete with graffiti-style wall art and gaming chairs, captured a lively and at times chaotic back-and-forth between those on camera.

Moment Peller appears to rethink Ice King and Champz streaming comparison. Credit: @the_real_champ, @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's livestream comparison causes a stir

During the stream, Peller appeared to suggest that Ochacho's son had impressive numbers, noting he was approaching one million streams, before referencing Champz's eight million.

The moment he clocked what he had essentially done, pit a rising act against one of Nigeria's most talked-about young music talents, he immediately started rowing back, repeating "no competition, no competition" and insisting there was still "a long way to go."

The energy in the room shifted fast, and fans online wasted no time weighing in.

Watch the livestream moment that got everyone talking:

Fans react to Peller's backtrack

The clip spread quickly, with commenters finding both the comparison and the retreat equally entertaining.

@boboye_king wrote:

"Peller never know watin ei put hand inside 😂😂😂"

@thesplendo reacted:

"Na peller go Bring Iceking Down😂"

@xarmyheartsounds said:

"When u wan defend Tinubu na so e dey be 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@big61695 commented:

"Champz wey don big pass SLOVIDO 😂"

@alusquare_ added:

"Peller u must work for that money wey ochacho hive u😂😂"

@zzinny_ai shared:

"He should better shine without mentioning champz oo, he no go like the outcome oo😂. The boy has been quiet since, when he gets Una time now, Una go say he no get respect. He dey him own now oo"

@emizy.noni wrote:

"Champz is the future in rap industry, none of his set will match his bars, he's too small to be that dope. Champz Arrivals EP na fire 🔥 🚀 steady on repeat here 😎"

@putitalltogethernow observed:

"I like as you admit, you really have a long way to go Mr PR 😂😂😂"

Moment Peller reconsidered his Ice King and Champz streams comparison. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller dragged over juju allegation

Legit.ng reported that a man publicly called out Peller, making a startling claim about the streamer’s alleged rise to fame.

According to the man, Peller visited his shrine several years ago seeking spiritual assistance to become famous.

He alleged that Peller arrived in tears and pleaded with him to help him “blow up,” claiming that he subsequently performed a spiritual ritual on the content creator’s behalf more than three years ago. The man issued a stern warning to Peller, insisting that the streamer return to him and “do the right thing” or risk facing serious consequences. The allegations have since sparked reactions online, with social media users weighing in on the controversial claims.

Source: Legit.ng