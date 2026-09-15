Redeemer's University released its approved 100-level school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session

The fees vary significantly across departments, with Law topping the list at over N3 million

Civil Engineering and Theatre Arts also made the list, with fees running into millions of naira

Redeemer's University has released its official school fees for 100-level students admitted for the 2026/2027 academic session, with figures varying considerably depending on the course of study.

Below is a breakdown of the approved fees for three of the university's most popular programmes.

Redeemer's University publishes 100-level 2026/2027 approved fees. Photo Source: Facebook/Redeemer's University Official

Source: Getty Images

Law school fees at Redeemer's University

Students admitted into the Law programme at Redeemer's University will pay the highest fees among the three courses highlighted here. The approved 100-level fee for Law stands at N3,060,000.00 for the 2026/2027 session.

Redeemer's University: Civil Engineering school fees

Civil Engineering comes in as the second most expensive of the three programmes. Incoming 100-level students in the department are expected to pay N2,160,000.00 for the upcoming academic session.

Redeemer's University: Theatre Arts school fees

Theatre Arts carries the lowest fee among the three courses listed. Students admitted into the programme at the 100-level will pay N1,540,500.00 for the 2026/2027 academic session.

It is worth noting that these figures apply specifically to 100-level students and cover only three of the courses available at the university. Prospective students and their families are advised to contact Redeemer's University directly or visit official university channels for the complete and most up-to-date fee schedule across all departments.

Redeemer's University releases school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering, with the fees varying across different levels of study.

Law recorded the highest fee among the three courses, with 200-level students required to pay N3,037,500, while Biochemistry had the lowest fees across the listed levels.

Source: Legit.ng