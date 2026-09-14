Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller sparked fresh online buzz after Jarvis called out her husband for missing their 10 pm curfew

A circulating livestream video captured Jarvis questioning Peller's whereabouts at friend Joblaq's house late at night

Jarvis took a swipe at Joblaq's single status during the call, sending fans into a frenzy over the couple's latest public moment

Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller are back in the spotlight after a candid phone confrontation caught on a livestream video went viral on X on September 14.

In the clip, Peller was seen at his friend Joblaq's home when his wife, Jarvis, called, demanding to know why he had not returned despite the pair agreeing on a 10 pm curfew.

Jarvis confronts Peller over his late return as he hangs out with friend Joblaq. Photo: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

She did not stop there. Jarvis went on to take a dig at Joblaq himself, describing him as "that single-to-stupor human being," poking fun at his unmarried status while making clear she expected her husband home at the agreed hour.

Peller's reaction to the scolding was notably relaxed, though his easygoing response appeared to do little to cool Jarvis's frustration.

Jarvis and Peller's very public marriage

The incident is hardly out of character for the couple, who tied the knot in 2026 following a relationship marked by breakups, reconciliations, public disagreements, and high-profile events.

The pair have made a habit of bringing their personal life into public view through livestreams, and Joblaq has featured in earlier episodes involving them.

Watch the exchange between Peller and Jarvis in the video below:

Fans react to Jarvis and Peller's curfew drama

The video quickly drew commentary from followers, with many treating the moment as peak Jarvis-and-Peller content.

@Oluwato34782325 wrote:

"Jarvis changed it for peller yesterday night after spending too much time at joblaq's house and not coming home at the agreed time … the marriage life no easy"

@kiddabenzghard shared:

"They are so in love. I wish both of them good things"

@ElanJamex commented:

"Peller don enter husband trouble again. Jarvis clearly no wan hear excuse this time, agreed time na agreed time, and Peller's Ochacho pikin defence no save am at all."

@Daddy_Anas43 wrote:

"Peller don collect punishment for another man's house. Ochacho pikin no dey play with curfew!"

@agbe_ere said:

"when you know your woman na. Sha remember to sleep for atleast 8hrs everyday"

@DiamondBambam noted:

"A woman choosing herself isn't selfish. Sometimes it's the healthiest decision she can make."

@DavidIgho6 advised:

"Stay with your wife. Brother @Peller089 she needs you. Plan how you move. I no go lie for you"

Jarvis calls out Peller over their agreed curfew while he is at Joblaq’s home. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller's wife Jarvis shares her painful childhood story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Jarvis opened up about growing up in poverty, being raised largely by her grandparents, and watching her mother struggle with bipolar disorder.

She recalled how hunger pushed her and her sister to watch food videos on TikTok before they eventually discovered livestreaming as a source of income.

Jarvis also disclosed that she met Peller on a livestream, where he initially showed interest in her sister before their unexpected relationship developed.

Source: Legit.ng