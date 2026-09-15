Interior designer Mabel Makun was spotted dancing at Aderemi's 60th birthday celebration in Eti-Osa, Lagos

Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1 publicly sang Mabel's praises at the event, drawing major attention online

Netizens reacted to the video, with some throwing subtle shade at her estranged husband, AY Comedian

Interior designer Mabel Makun turned heads at a Lagos birthday bash over the weekend, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

A video from Aderemi's 60th birthday celebration in Eti-Osa, Lagos, captured Mabel stepping onto the dance floor and owning the moment as Fuji icon King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, sang her praises live at the event.

AY Comedian’s estranged Mabel shows off her rare dance moves as KWAM 1 performs. Credit: mabelmakun/kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

The footage, shared by Broadway TV, emerged online on Monday, September 14, 2026, and quickly gained traction on Instagram.

Mabel, estranged wife of comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun (AY Comedian), looked relaxed and radiant as she moved to the music while the celebrated musician showered her with attention, a moment that clearly resonated with many watching online.

A video of Mabel Makun dancing as KWAM 1 performs at an event in Lagos is below:

Netizens react to Mabel Makun's outing

The clip sparked a wave of reactions on Instagram, with several fans gushing over Mabel's appearance while others took the opportunity to throw subtle digs at AY Comedian.

Fuji star KWAM 1 praises Mabel Makun during live performance at Lagos party. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

@chi_mikie wrote:

"@aycomedian see soft babe u get, wetin happen gan gan🙆‍♀️ it is well"

@estty_jesusbae commented:

"She's too beautiful and very Gorgeous the real Queen of all Queens"

@iamphionaofficial quipped:

"AY will drop quote tomorrow. God abeg o😂"

@emeldahn shared:

"Mrs Aregbe 😍 u see everywhere she goes now they address her as that🔥 listen to the hype man 😍tbh he really do like her a lot and likes showing her off."

@omobendel.eve added:

"👌🏽 Mabel is so pretty, and her man loves her deeply, that's what counts 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♂️🩷🩵"

@olori_bewaji declared:

"Make nobody eye AY's wife oh"

The comments reflect a growing public sentiment around Mabel following her widely reported separation from AY Comedian. With KWAM 1 openly celebrating her at a high-profile Lagos event, her supporters were quick to remind the internet that she remains very much in the spotlight.

What AY said about living alone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng